Pokemon GO Ferrothorn: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good? 

By Samir Dhakal
Modified May 25, 2024 17:46 GMT
Pokemon GO Ferrothorn movesets, counters, and is it any good
Check out the best movesets and counters for Ferrothorn. You can also learn if it is any good in the game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To use Ferrothorn correctly in Pokemon GO, one has to set the best moveset for it, learn its counters, and know its battle performance. It is a dual Grass and Steel-type Pokemon, introduced by Black and White games. The critter debuted in Niantic's mobile game via the A Unova Unveiling event in 2020. Since then, many have wondered about its utility in PvP and PvE gameplay.

The best movesets for Ferrothorn are different for PvP and PvE modes. Moreover, its counters are also different. In this article, we’ll analyze its performance, counters, and the proper set of attacks.

Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Ferrothorn

Ferrothorn (Image via TPC)
Ferrothorn (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO, Ferrothorn has two sets of moves for two distinct gameplay modes. One should carefully select them before sending the monster into battle. That said, here is what you need to teach it.

Best PvP moveset for Ferrothorn:

  • Fast Move: Bullet Seed
  • Charged Moves: Power Whip and Thunder

Best PvE moveset for Ferrothron:

  • Fast Move: Metal Claw
  • Charged Move: Power Whip

Is Pokemon GO's Ferrothorn good in PvP?

The GO Battle League is the PvP format. If you’re using Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO, you should know it is good in the Great League and Ultra League. However, it is not a reliable pick in the Master League. It uses Bullet Seed as its Fast Move, whereas Power Whip and Thunder are its Charged Moves. All of these attacks are capable of hitting opponents hard.

Here is the ranking of Ferrothron in PvP battle according to PvPoke:

  • The monster ranks #80 in the Great League.
  • The monster ranks #123 in the Ultra League.
  • The monster ranks #426 in the Master League.

Is Pokemon GO's Ferrothorn good in PvE?

Shiny Ferrothorn (Image via TPC)
Shiny Ferrothorn (Image via TPC)

Ferrothorn’s resistance to multiple attacks offers a huge advantage in Pokemon GO's PvE play. The best moveset for it is Metal Claw and Power Whip, with a Total Damage Output (TDO) of 363. Moreover, it has a Damage Per Second of 11.34, meaning it deals 11.34 damage per second to opponents.

Lastly, Ferrothorn is a decent attacker but a strong defender. So, you can use it in raids and gym attacks.

Resistance, weaknesses, moves, and the stat spread of Ferrothorn

Here is the resistance, weaknesses, moves, and the stat distribution of Ferrothorn:

  • Max CP: 2624
  • Attack: 158
  • Defense: 223
  • Stamina: 179
  • Fast Moves: Metal Claw and Bullet Seed
  • Charged Moves: Flash Cannon, Thunder, Power Whip, Acid Spray, and Mirror Shot
  • Weaknesses: 256% weak to Fire and 160% vulnerable to Fighting-type attacks
  • Resistance: 39.1% resistance to Grass and 62.5% resistance to Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks

Counters for Pokemon GO's Ferrothorn

Ferrothorn as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)
Ferrothorn as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Great League counters:

  • Registeel
  • Skarmory
  • Annihilape
  • Mandibuzz
  • Trevenant

Ultra League counters:

  • Talonflame
  • Charizard
  • Skeledirge
  • Cobalion
  • Virizion

Master League counters:

  • Solgaleo
  • Ho-Oh
  • Dragonite
  • Reshiram
  • Melmetal

Raid and Gym counters:

  • Reshiram
  • Blaziken
  • Shadow Moltres
  • Entei
  • Heatran

It's worth noting that these counters can defeat Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO, so you should be careful when facing them.







