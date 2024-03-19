Pokemon GO Florges: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Trainers who have obtained Florges by evolving Flabébé and Floette are likely curious to know what this creature's best moves are and if it's any good in PvP and PvE battles. Fortunately, this Fairy-type has solid combat applications.

However, without knowing Florges' best movesets and counters in Pokemon GO, you'll be entering battles at a disadvantage, and its performance can suffer as a result. Since this is the case, it isn't a bad idea to take a look at what this flowered Fairy-type does well and where it falls short.

Florges' best movesets in Pokemon GO

Florges' best PvP moveset

Florges in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon GO fans are preparing Florges for PvP, they'll want to utilize one Fast Move and two Charged Moves to give it the ability to counter multiple opponent types. Since this is a Fairy-type, it is recommended to use a Fairy Wind + Disarming Voice + Psychic moveset in PvP. Fairy Wind and Disarming Voice will deal extra damage since they'll trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus.

Meanwhile, Psychic can be used to counter Poison-type enemies that can deal super effective damage to Florges, as well as Fighting-type foes.

Florges' best PvE moveset

While this entity isn't quite as capable in PvE as it is in PvP, it can still take on mid-level player-vs-environment battles well enough. In this situation, a second Charged Move isn't really necessary, and gamers can lean into Florges' status as a Fairy-type and use Fairy Wind + Moonblast as its best PvE moveset in Pokemon GO.

Alternatively, players can use Fairy Wind + Psychic for a little extra damage, but the mismatched types between the two moves will make Florges a mixed-type attacker instead of a pure Fairy-type one. Like in PvP, Psychic will help Florges deal with Poison-type enemies that counter it, so this is something to think about.

Is Florges good in Pokemon GO?

Orange Florges in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All in all, Florges is primarily a PvP fighter in Pokemon GO. This entity performs best when its CP and IVs are maximized. The creature's maximum Defense stat of 244 allows it to take on a defensive role, particularly in the Ultra and Master League, and it also counters many of the Dragon-, Dark-, and Fighting-type meta picks in those battle leagues. However, using the Pokemon in the Great League will see its performance drop.

While Florges can perform in PvE, there are simply many better Fairy-type options on offense that are worth using in raids, gym battles, or Team GO Rocket fights. This includes Togekiss, Gardevoir, Sylveon, Primarina, or Granbull. However, if these 'mons aren't available, Florges can do a solid job if players use its best moveset.

Florges' strengths and weaknesses

As a mono Fairy-type creature in Pokemon GO, Florges possesses two weaknesses and four resistances.

Weaknesses

Poison

Steel

Resistances

Dragon

Bug

Dark

Fighting

All the moves Florges can learn in Pokemon GO

Florges can currently learn moves from a total collection of four Fast Moves and four Charged ones.

Fast Moves

Tackle

Vine Whip

Razor Leaf

Fairy Wind

Charged Moves

Petal Blizzard

Disarming Voice

Moonblast

Psychic

Florges counters in Pokemon GO

Steel-types like Metagross are excellent Florges counters in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In either PvE or PvP, players will want to counter Florges with high CP, high IV Poison- and Steel-type Pokemon/moves. Trainers can give these options a try to overcome Florges' high Defense:

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch + Meteor Mash

Shadow Gengar with Lick + Sludge Bomb

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw + Iron Head

Nihilego with Poison Jab + Sludge Bomb

Shadow Scizor with Metal Claw + Iron Head

Dialga with Metal Claw + Iron Head

Aggron with Iron Tail + Heavy Slam

Genesect with Metal Claw + Magnet Bomb

Shadow Victreebell with Acid + Sludge Bomb

Shadow Toxicroak with Poison Jab + Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab + Sludge Bomb

Shadow Vileplume with Acid + Sludge Bomb

Revavroom with Poison Jab + Gunk Shot

In addition to these counters, as long as trainers use Poison- or Steel-type moves/Pokemon, they should be in a good position to counter and defeat Florges.

Poll : Do you use Florges in Pokemon GO? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion