Pokemon GO Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur guide

With the latest series of events in Pokemon GO introducing some of Paldea's most popular creatures, many players may find themselves wanting to collect these new species for their Pokedex or just to liven up their collection. This may bring the new Baxcalibur line of Pocket Monsters to their attention, but what makes this trio so special?

Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur are the creatures that make up the Pseudo-Legendary line for the Paldea region. Those who are interested in battling may want to give Baxcalibur a chance in the competitive Battle League. Some raiders may also want to see if the pick has any merit for Raid Battles. So, what should trainers know about this line of new Pocket Monsters?

How to get Frigibax in Pokemon GO

Frigibax's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Right now, Frigibax can only be found through rare spawns in the wild in Pokemon GO. The best way to increase the odds of one spawning is to hunt during windy or snowy weather. These weather conditions grant increased spawn chances of Dragon and Ice-type creatures.

Of course, the use of consumable items like Lure Modules and Incense can make finding this creature much easier. However, they also increase the spawn chances of all wild Pocket Monsters, making them rather inconsistent. Combining these items with optimal weather conditions is the best way to find one of these new monsters.

On the game's official website, Niantic states that Frigibax will be available by hatching 10-kilometer eggs after the conclusion of the Ultra Unlock event.

How to get Arctibax in Pokemon GO

Arctibax's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of writing, Arctibax cannot be found in the wild. The only way players can find it is to evolve a Frigibax.

This can be done by obtaining 25 Frigibax candies and selecting the "Evolve" option on Frigibax's status screen, accessible from the collection menu.

How to get Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO

Baxcalibur's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Arctibax, Baxcalibur cannot be found via wild encounters. The only way players can currently obtain this creature is by evolving it from Arctibax.

This can be done by collecting an additional 100 Frigibax candies, which can be obtained by catching Frigibax, walking with one as your buddy Pokemon, or through the use of Rare Candies.

Is Baxcalibur good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Surprisingly, Baxcalibur shows some serious potential in Pokemon GO's Master League. This is thanks to most Ice-type creatures having weak moves or being too squishy to compete in the tier of play. However, the biggest issue for this creature is that it is simply outclassed by Kyurem, a Legendary with the same type combination.

However, for those who do not have access to the Legendary Pokemon, Baxcalibur is worth the effort to obtain.