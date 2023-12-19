Pokemon GO Frosslass: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Froslass in Pokemon GO has a wide array of moves, and knowing the best ones will help you use this Pocket Monster to its highest potential. It is an amazing Ice-type attacker in the Great League of the GO Battle League. However, if you don’t know the strengths and weaknesses of this monster, it might not yield good results for you.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Froslass in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters that you can use against Froslass in GO.

Froslass best moveset in Pokemon GO

Froslass is an Ice-type attacker (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best PvE moveset for Froslass in this game

The best offensive PvE moveset for Froslass in GO is Powder Snow as the Fast move, along with Avalanche and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves.

When it comes to Gym defense, Hex does better than Powder Snow. Crunch is better as a Charged move here, as it can be used more frequently than the others.

Best PvP moveset for Froslass in this game

Powder Snow as the Fast move, along with Avalanche and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves, is the best PvP moveset for Froslass in Pokemon GO.

Is Froslass any good in Pokemon GO?

Froslass is good but it gets outclassed by other Ice-type attackers, especially by creatures that have higher Attack and Defense.

As a result, you can use this Pocket Monster for PvP battles and as an Ice-type raid attacker, but due to its low bulk, you would not have a lot of success with it.

You can rely on better Ice-type attackers like Kyurem, Baxcalibur, Walrein, and Glalie irrespective of your PvE or PvP needs.

Froslass's strengths and weaknesses

Froslass is an Ice-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Dark

Fire

Ghost

Rock

Steel

Froslass is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Ice

Normal

Poison

All moves that Froslass can learn in Pokemon GO

Froslass can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Powder Snow

Hex

Charged moves:

Avalanche

Crunch

Shadow Ball

Best counters for Froslass in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Froslass in PvE battles, whether it is Gyms or raids:

Mega Blaziken

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Gengar

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Chandelure

You can use the following counters to defeat Froslass in PvP battles in the Great League:

Azumarill

Lickitung

Lanturn

Skarmory

Whiscash

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Froslass.