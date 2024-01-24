Pokemon GO Galarian Weezing: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

What are Galarian Weezing's best movesets and counters in Pokemon GO, and is it any good? Trainers have likely asked themselves these questions time and time again after obtaining the Poison/Fairy-type creature. Galarian Weezing certainly has its uses, primarily in Great League PvP, but it can also take on low-level PvE encounters with an optimal moveset.

Thanks to its base Defense stat of 197, Galarian Weezing can be a tanky fighter in Pokemon GO, though it tends to be outclassed by higher-level competition. Still, it makes for a solid team member in the Great League and can hold down gyms for its team pretty well, too. However, if trainers want to use it effectively, they'll want to know its best moves and its most glaring weaknesses.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best PvP moveset for Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO

Galarian Weezing can lean on its Fairy-type arsenal in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Fairy/Poison-type creature, Galarian Weezing naturally benefits from using Fairy- and Poison-type moves in Pokemon GO. These attacks can trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), increasing overall damage output. While that works well, Galarian Weezing should use at least one off-type move in PvP to give it the ability to cover enemy types that Fairy- or Poison-type moves can't counter.

In PvP, it's recommended to use Fairy Wind as Galarian Weezing's Fast Move and Play Rough and Brutal Swing as its Charged Moves in Pokemon GO. Fairy Wind and Play Rough will trigger STAB, with the latter dealing a solid 90 base damage. Meanwhile, Brutal Swing deals 65 damage but has the ability to counter Psychic- and Ghost-type opponents in the Great League.

Is Galarian Weezing good in the GO Battle League?

Due to its relatively low CP cap of 2,592 at level 50, Galarian Weezing won't be of much use in the Ultra and Master League PvP formats, but its Defense stat makes it a solid if unspectacular defender in Great League PvP. Its unique Fairy/Poison type combination can throw off opponents who aren't prepared to calculate its weaknesses.

Best PvE moveset for Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO

Galarian Weezing's options are limited in GO PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In PvE situations, Pokemon GO players with a Galarian Weezing can rely on Fairy Wind for its Fast Attack and Play Rough for its Charged Attack. Doing so will allow Galarian Weezing to deal STAB damage, an approximate damage per second (DPS) of 11.59, and a total damage overall (TDO) value of 303.6.

This damage can be further amplified if trainers use Galarian Weezing in cloudy weather, as this will trigger its Weather Boost effect as well.

Is Galarian Weezing good in PvE battles like gym attacks/defense and raids?

Since it doesn't have an ideal base Attack stat (174) and its learnable moves aren't exactly the best, Galarian Weezing doesn't have high-end capabilities in PvE environments. It can serve in a decent capacity in 1-star raids, but trainers are likely better suited using other Fairy- or Poison-type creatures.

Galarian Weezing can perform well enough when attacking lower-end gym defenders, and its Defense stat can make it a solid gym defender. Its defensive capabilities give it some utility in Team GO Rocket battles as well.

What moves can Galarian Weezing learn in Pokemon GO?

Overall, Galarian Weezing has six learnable moves between its Fast Moves and Charged Moves. It can currently learn the following Fast Moves:

Fairy Wind

Tackle

It can learn a fairly diverse collection of Charged Attacks, which are as follows:

Brutal Swing

Overheat

Play Rough

Hyper Beam

Sludge

Galarian Weezing's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

As a Fairy/Poison-type creature, Galarian Weezing will take increased damage from the following attack types:

Ground (160%)

Psychic (160%)

Steel (160%)

It will take reduced damage from the following move types:

Bug (39.1%)

Dragon (39.1%)

Fighting (39.1%)

Dark (62.5%)

Fairy (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

When using its Poison- and Fairy-type STAB moves, Galarian Weezing can deal super effective damage to these enemy types:

Dark

Dragon

Fairy

Fighting

Grass

Best counters to Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO

Galarian Weezing's toughest opponents to deal with in the Great League amount to:

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Shadow Alolan Dugtrio

Galarian Stunfisk

Shadow Golurk

Galarian Mr. Mime

Complete Form Zygarde

Galarian Rapidash

Meanwhile, if trainers are encountering Galarian Weezing in raids, they can rely on the following Pokemon/moves to counter it:

Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Latios/Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Scorching Sands

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Fans can encounter Galarian Weezing in 3-star raids during January 27 - February 1's Taken Treasures event. There are many other Pokemon GO events in January 2024 and beyond to look forward to.

