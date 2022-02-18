Pokemon GO: Galarian Zigzagoon weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO trainers can currently pick up a Galarian Zigzagoon through Raids.

The former pure Normal-type Pokemon received the Dark typing when it migrated from the Hoenn region to the Galar region. It also has a new evolution in Obstagoon, so trainers might be interested in participating in this Raid.

Fortunately, Galarian Zigzagoon has a massive weakness that trainers can exploit to beat it in a surprisingly short period of time.

Which Pokemon can beat Galarian Zigzagoon in the shortest time in Pokemon GO?

Since Galarian Zigzagoon is a Normal and Dark-type Pokemon, it has a double weakness to Fighting-types. It also has virtually no bulk, so any trainer with a strong Fighting-type Pokemon can easily beat this Raid boss.

Not that anyone would need to go this far, but the statistically best Raid counter for Galarian Zigzagoon is Shadow Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch. With these moves, Shadow Machamp can win this bout in 5.9 seconds. Yes, it takes longer to load this Raid battle than it does to actually beat Galarian Zigzagoon.

The same goes for other elite Fighting-types like Conkeldurr, Terrakion and Lucario. Trainers don’t necessarily need these Pokemon to beat Galarian Zigzagoon. However, if they have access to them, they should power them up for future difficult Raid bosses. Fighting-type Pokemon are highly valued since they hit many types for super effective damage.

Since Galarian Zigzagoon is not as threatening, Pokemon GO trainers should use less popular Fighting-types in this Raid. For example, Falinks (another new addition from the Galar region) can beat Galarian Zigzagoon in 8.4 seconds with Counter and Superpower.

Shadow Machamp can beat Galarianz Zigzagoon incredibly quickly in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Other underrated Fighting-types that are good in this Raid battle are Primeape, Chesnaught and Poliwrath. Moreover, despite not being Fighting-type, Alakazam can annihilate Galarian Zigzagoon with its Counter and Dazzling Gleam set.

Galarian Zigzagoon is also vulnerable to Bug-types, but most of them have a Fighting-type move anyway.

Additionally, Fairy-types can beat Galarian Zigzagoon quickly, so this Raid serves as a good opportunity for trainers to use Charm spammers like Gardevoir and Togekiss.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh