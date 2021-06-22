Pokemon GO: Galvantula raid counters and weaknesses in June 2021

Being one of Pokemon GO's current Tier 3 raid bosses, Galvantula joins Medicham, Poliwrath, and Breloom as mid-level opponents trainers can take on in gym raids.

As an intriguing Bug/Electric-type Pokemon, Galvantula only has two elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO. Aside from Fire and Rock type attacks, every move type will either deal normal or reduced damage. Trainers hoping to burn down Galvantula's health quickly in raids should rely on super effective damage bonus from Fire and Rock moves. Fortunately, there are more than enough Pokemon that can use these moves, but there are a few that excel in this particular situation.

Pokemon GO: Top choices to counter Galvantula

Since Rock and Fire moves are the best bet for whittling down Galvantula's HP in a quick and efficient manner, it would stand to reason that Rock- and Fire-type Pokemon would excel in these roles. However, there are plenty of Pokemon who don't match up with those moves' types and can still use them. Additionally, some Pokemon are so incredibly powerful in their attacks that even their non-super effective damage can pack a huge punch.

Compiling all of those Pokemon into a list is tricky, as the list can change whenever Niantic tweaks Pokemon GO. However, as of June 2021, these Pokemon are fantastic counters to Galvantula:

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard X

Reshiram

Chandelure

Mega Houndoom

Darmanitan

Heatran

Moltres (beware any Electric-type attacks from Galvantula, as Moltres is part Flying-type)

Entei

Rhyperior

Blaziken

Rampardos

Terrakion

Victini

Infernape

Charizard

Mega Gengar (doesn't have a type advantage but deals massive damage)

Flareon

Typhlosion

Ho-Oh (as a partial Flying-type, watch out for Electric-type moves)

Salamence

Arcanine

Pyroar

Magmortar

Tyranitar

Incarnate Landorus

Omastar

Golem

Gigalith

Delphox

Alolan Golem

Aggron

This list is by no means exhaustive, as many other Pokemon can also do great damage and perform well against Galvantula, but this list will provide Pokemon GO trainers a great starting point to formulate their battle parties.

When it comes to excellent moves to use on Galvantula, players should try:

Fast moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)

Incinerate (Fire-type)

Ember (Fire-type)

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Charged moves

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type) (Rhyperior only)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

V-Create (Fire-type) (Victini only)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

