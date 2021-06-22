Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Medicham

A Pokemon GO PvP favorite from not so long ago, Medicham is a dual Psychic/Fighting-type Pokemon that can hold its own in several different situations.

With six total moves between its fast moves and charged moves, Medicham has a modest moveset. Although it doesn't have the largest collection of attacks, Medicham is still fully capable of taking out its Pokemon GO opponents with efficiency and quickness. Medicham won't ever be mistaken for Mewtwo or Alakazam when it comes to damage, but it can still get the job in battle done well.

To ensure maximum performance, there is the ideal moveset to consider, which will provide the best damage when there are no other battle advantages.

Pokemon GO: Medicham move breakdown

To accurately measure the capabilities of Medicham's moves in Pokemon GO, there are three key statistics to be aware of:

Damage Per Second (DPS): The amount of damage a Pokemon deals with its moves every second.

Total Damage Overall (TDO): The maximum amount of damage a Pokemon can deal before it faints from sustaining too much damage. This is calculated by multiplying the Pokemon's DPS with the max time it can stay in the fight before losing all of its HP.

Time to First Activation (TTFA): The time in seconds until a Pokemon can activate its charged move for the first time in battle.

Before these measurements are taken with each move combination, it helps to know the toolkit of moves that Medicham is currently working with in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves

Psycho Cut (Psychic-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Charged moves

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Ice Punch (Ice-type)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting-type)

As previously stated, this isn't a huge set of moves to work with, but that doesn't mean they can't be used well. In order to measure the best combination of fast and strong moves in Medicham's Pokemon GO moveset, the previously mentioned statistics can be applied:

Counter + Dynamic Punch - 9.92 DPS / 278.37 TDO / 6.3 second TTFA

/ / 6.3 second TTFA Counter + Psychic - 9.69 DPS / 271.78 TDO / 6.3 second TTFA

Psycho Cut + Dynamic Punch - 9.2 DPS / 258.17 TDO / 4.2 second TTFA

Psycho Cut + Psychic - 9.09 DPS / 254.91 TDO / 4.2 second TTFA

Counter + Power-Up Punch - 8.11 DPS / 227.46 TDO / 4.5 second TTFA

Psycho Cut + Power-Up Punch - 7.81 DPS / 219.08 TDO / 3 second TTFA

Counter + Ice Punch - 7.67 DPS / 215.06 TDO / 4.5 second TTFA

Psycho Cut + Ice Punch - 6.97 DPS / 195.42 TDO / 3 second TTFA

Although it doesn't provide the fastest Time to First Activation, Counter and Dynamic Punch provide the best damage potential overall when there are no type advantages or weather boosts tilting the balance between Medicham and its opponent in Pokemon GO.

