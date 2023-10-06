Pokemon GO Gengar PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Mega Gengar is currently being featured in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids. As a result, you might be able to get your hands on a Gengar that is suitable for PvP and PvE battles. The Mega version of this entity will be available in Pokemon GO from Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 am local time. You might get a Shiny Gengar from these raids if you are lucky as well.

This article will look at the best moveset for Gengar in PvP and PvE. It will also give you an idea about the best counters to use against this ghostly monster.

Best PvE moveset for Gengar in Pokemon GO

Gengar, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Gengar

The best offensive PvE choices for Gengar in GO would be Shadow Claw as the Fast move. For the Charged moves, select Shadow Ball and Sludge Bomb.

You will primarily use the former here since this is Gengar’s best offensive Charged attack.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Gengar

While Gengar has an insanely high Attack stat of 200, it is not at all bulky. It is a brittle glass cannon. As a result, you should avoid using it as a defensive Pocket Monster.

If you still want to keep Gengar at the Gym, Hex as the Fast move, along with Psychic and Sludge Bomb as the Charged ones, would be ideal.

Is Gengar good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Gengar, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gengar's massive DPS makes it amazing as a Raid or Gym attacker. However, Blissey and Snorlax — which are pretty common in Gyms — easily resist its moves. This Pokemon is not the best when it comes to Gym defense, either. That said, Gengar is still good against a wide range of elemental typings. Thus, you can use it as a PvE attacker.

Best PvP moveset for Gengar in Pokemon GO

Shadow Claw as the Fast move, with Shadow Punch and Shadow Ball as the Charged attacks, are the best options for Gengar in this game.

Is Gengar good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Gengar will pierce through the competition if you give it shields. As it lacks bulk, you cannot go into a battle and expect to exploit this creature's high attack stat without a shield advantage; it will be a sitting duck on the battlefield.

However, if you can put Gengar in a good team and bait shields from your enemy using other creatures on your team, it will have a lot of success.

All moves that Gengar can learn in Pokemon GO?

Gengar, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gengar is a dual Ghost- and Poison-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Ghost

Ground

Psychic

Gengar is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fight

Grass

Normal

Poison

Gengar can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves

Sucker Punch

Hex

Shadow Claw

Lick

Charged moves

Focus Blast

Shadow Ball

Sludge Bomb

Sludge Wave

Dark Pulse

Psychic

Shadow Punch

Best counters for Gengar in Pokemon GO

Here are the best Pocket Monsters to use against Gengar:

Mega Gengar

Mega Latios

Mega Houndoom

Mega Latias

Mega Gyarados

Mega Absol

Mega Slowbro

Mewtwo

Hoopa Unbound

Gengar

Hydreigon

Mega Charizard Y

Excadrill

Chandelure

Darkrai

Alakazam

Attack Forme Deoxys

Mega Blastoise

Many other creatures perform well against Gengar, but these are the best to use for battling it.