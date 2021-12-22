How to get a Shiny Walrein in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's winter season finally here, many players are starting to collect more Ice-type Pokemon. Just one of many of these Pokemon players are collecting is Spheal and its evolutionary family.

Debuting in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, Spheal could first be encountered in Shoal Cave just north of Mossdeep City. Both members of Spheal's evolutionary family, Sealeo and Walrein, also made an appearance on both Wallace and Glacia's teams throughout the series.

Luckily for collectors in Pokemon GO, Niantic added the shiny variants for each member of the Spheal family, including Walrein. For players who collect shiny Pokemon as well as participate in the Battle League, knowing when the best time to find certain shiny Pokemon can help players plan for their shiny hunts.

The best time to hunt Shiny Walrein in Pokemon GO

Shiny Walrein as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the new shiny forms of Spheal and family being added to the game, Niantic also planned January's next Community Day event in Pokemon GO to revolve around Spheal. This Communtiy Day will take place on January 16th, 2022 and much like every Community Day before it, will feature a higher chance to encounter a shiny variant of the spotlight Pokemon.

In Community Days, the best way to increase your odds of finding a shiny Pokemon is by making more of them spawn; and there are a few different ways to do this in Pokemon GO. Players can use an Incense item from their bag to increase the general spawn rate. Throughout the event, the time an Incense lasts is increased from one hour to three hours.

Players can also use an item called a Lure Module. Lure Modules are a lot like Incenses in Pokemon GO, given that both of these items increase spawn rates; however, the Lure Module can only be used by attaching it to a Pokestop. Lure Modules also receive a boost to their time limit.

The chances to get a shiny Pokemon during a Community Day event are roughly 1 in 25. While this chance still sounds small, its fairly common for players to receive multiple shiny spotlight Pokemon during this event in Pokemon GO, due to the sheer amount of them that spawn throughout the event's duration.

Also Read Article Continues below

To summarize, Spheal's Community Day on the 16th of January is the best time to catch a shiny Spheal and evolve it into a shiny Walrein. Ways to increase the chance to get a shiny Spheal is simply to increase the spawn rate using the various items Pokemon GO gives to the player like Incense and Lure Modules. Glacial Modules in conjunction with an Incense would maximize the spawn rate for Spheal and thus shorten the time it would take to find a shiny one.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider