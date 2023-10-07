Pokemon GO Gogoat PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Gogoat has recently come into the spotlight once again in Pokemon GO, thanks to the City Safari event. Skiddo, Gogoat's pre-evolved form, is available in every ticket at every location, meaning that many trainers will soon have access to Gogoat. When it comes to any creature in the popular mobile game, most trainers will want to know if it has any relevance in the competitive PvP scene.

However, determining a creature's viability in the mobile game requires a much different perspective than one would use for the main series. This is due to GO transitioning from turn-based combat to a more live-action approach. Does this change in gameplay impact Gogoat positively or negatively? Let's find out.

Is Gogoat good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Gogoat as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given Gogoat's laughably bad performance in the main series, many will be surprised to learn that it is an incredibly solid pick in Pokemon GO's PvP scene. Thanks to its great bulk and access to Fighting and Rock-type moves, Gogoat is kitted out to be a superstar in the game's Great and Ultra Leagues, where Flying, Steel, Dark, Rock, and Ground-types are common.

Although it is one of the best options to use in the Great League, its relevance does tend to fall off slightly due to it approaching its maximum combat power in higher tiers. Gogoat has also some competition in the higher tiers of play due to the domination of Virizion, who is simply better than it in almost every way.

A moveset of Vine Whip, Leaf Blade, and Rock Slide is what most run for the highest chance of success when using Gogoat for competitive play in Pokemon GO. This moveset is great for countering metagame staples like Swampert, Azumarill, and Galarian Stunfisk. However, it can be walled off incredibly hard by those who resist Grass attacks.

Is Gogoat good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Gogoat's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giving players the choice of what battles they want to take does Gogoat many favors in terms of its viability for PvE. However, with the removal of all restrictions, it is hard to justify picking Gogoat over another Grass-type like Virizion or Mega Venusaur.

Despite this, the monster still packs impressive bulk and can prove to be a valuable asset in fights where it has the type advantage. Looking at Gogoat in terms of its defensive utility for defending gyms, it does a decent job. It's still not as impressive as other Grass-types like Venusaur, but it can hold its own relatively decently.

For those adamant on using Gogoat for PvE, a moveset of Vine Whip and either Seed Bomb or Leaf Blade should provide adequate damage. However, you should keep it away from all monsters that resist Grass-type damage and those capable of dealing super-effective damage against it.