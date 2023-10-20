Continuing the Halloween festivities, Niantic has collaborated with Amazon Prime Gaming to bring Pokemon GO players a free Timed Research questline. The reward is an exclusive Greavard Wig avatar item, which is something trainers will quickly want to get their hands on. Other than that, you will also get in-game resources and rare Pocket Monster encounters.

The Greavard Wig Partner Research is available to be claimed from October 16, 2023, at 10 am PST to November 13, 2023, at 9.59 am PDT. Trainers will have to complete all tasks for the rewards by December 25, 2023, at 8 pm PST.

Players will require an Amazon Prime membership to claim this questline. Read on to find out how to do so and all available tasks and rewards.

How to claim Pokemon GO Amazon Greavard Wig Partner Research

If you have a valid Amazon Prime membership, head over to the official Pokemon GO Prime Gaming page - here. You will notice the Greavard Wig Partner Research. Once you open it, you will get the option to claim. Doing so will provide you with a code.

You can redeem the code through Niantic's offer redemption page - here, where you will need to sign in to your game account and then paste the code. Otherwise, you can redeem it in-game by going to the shop and scrolling down under Promos.

The code for the Greavard Wig Partner Research is LVBL9XV4A5YVF.

How to complete Pokemon GO Greavard Wig Partner Research: All tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for this exclusive Timed Research are as follows:

Greavard Wig Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming - Step 1 of 4

Make 20 Curveball Throws - 1x Lucky Egg

Catch 30 Pokemon - 20x Razz Berry

Send five Gifts and add a sticker to each - 20x Pinap Berry

Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 1x Incense, Greavard Wig

Greavard Wig Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming - Step 2 of 4

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Catch 12 different species of Pokemon - 3x Revive

Explore five km - 10x Max Potion

Rewards: Golett encounter, 1x Poffin, 500 XP

Greavard Wig Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming - Step 3 of 4

Power up Pokemon five times - 20x Great Ball

Defeat five Team GO Rocket members - 20x Ultra Ball

Earn two Candies exploring with your buddy - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Rewards: Kecleon encounter, 1x Incubator, 500 XP

Greavard Wig Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 5x Deerling Sticker

Claim Reward! - 5x Lechonk Sticker

Claim Reward! - 5x Furret Sticker

Rewards: Pom-Pom Style Oricorio encounter, 1000 XP, 1000x Stardust

With Halloween Part 1 online in-game, interested trainers can check out our October 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap to learn more about what lies ahead this month.