Pokemon GO Groudon in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Groudon is one of the most sought-after legendary Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. There is a truckload of legendary critters in this game, but this is one of the few that majority of the players can recognize without fail. Not only does Groudon have an iconic design, but it also plays a crucial role in dominating some formats of the GO Battle League.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Groudon in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through strengths, weaknesses, and best counters that you can use against it in this game.

Best PvE moveset for Groudon in Pokemon GO

Groudon in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Groudon

The best offensive PvE moveset for Groudon in GO would be Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Precipice Blades and Solar Beam as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Mud Shot and Precipice Blades as the primary moves for Groudon.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Groudon

Since Groudon is a legendary beast, you cannot use it as a Gym defender. There are other Ground-type defenders like Garchomp that do a great job at holding a gym for you.

Is Groudon good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Groudon is one of the best Ground-type attackers in this game. As a result, this legendary beast, which was once the most powerful in this title, will never fail to deliver, as long as you don't use it against a hard counter - Grass, Ice, and Water-type beasts.

Best PvP moveset for Groudon in Pokemon GO

Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Fire Punch and Precipice Blades as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Groudon in GO.

Is Groudon good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Groudon sees great success in the open Master League format of the GO Battle League. Once you max out this Pocket Monster, it is a great force to be reckoned with.

With an insanely high attack stat of 270, paired with a solid bulk stat of 228, Groudon can tank hits from the enemies while dishing out a significant amount of damage.

Groudon's strengths and weaknesses

Groudon in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Groudon is a pure Ground-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Grass

Ice

Water

This critter is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Poison

Rock

All moves that Groudon can learn in Pokemon GO

Groudon can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Dragon Tail

Mud Shot

Charged moves:

Earthquake

Solar Beam

Fire Blast

Fire Punch

Precipice Blades

Best counters for Groudon in Pokemon GO

Primal Kyogre

Mega Sceptile

Mega Swampert

Mega Blastoise

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Swampert

Kartana

Shadow Kingler

Shadow Feraligatr

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Groudon.