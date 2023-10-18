Pokemon GO Guzzlord Raid Hour: Last minute preparation guide

Guzzlord has been in Pokemon GO’s five-star raids for almost two weeks now. It returned to the five-star raids on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 AM local time. Not only is Guzzlord a good tool in the GO Battle League, but it also has a unique shiny variant that you might want to add to your collection. With about two more days to go, if you have not found a Shiny Guzzlord, now is a good time to add it to your bag.

In this article, we will guide you through how you can make the most out of Guzzlord Raid Hour in the game.

Best tips to prepare for Guzzlord Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Guzzlord (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During Raid Hours, you will see a surge in the number of Guzzlord raids in your locality. So, the first thing you need to do to make the most out of the Raid Hour is stack a bunch of Premium Raid Passes. Doing one raid with your daily free pass won’t suffice.

Since you will be doing multiple raids, your creatures will get knocked out. So, you will need to stockpile a lot of healing items. Max Revives, Max Potions, Revives, and other normal potions will be useful when you need to revive your fainted creatures quickly.

If you want to do a lot of raids, you will need many of these healing items. Or you must have a lot of high-level Guzzlord counters. That way, you will not need to instantly revive your Pocket Monsters. You can just use a different team for successive raids.

If you like to collect shiny creatures in Pokemon GO, then you are in for a ride. Since there is a surge in raids during Raid Hours, you can do many raids quickly and will not have to wait for annoying egg timers.

So, more raids mean higher chances of getting shinies. Guzzlord is an Ultra Beast. As a result, it enjoys boosted shiny odds of one in 20 encounters. You will easily do more than 20 raids, assuming you are willing to pay a pretty penny for the Premium Raid Passes.

Furthermore, you will also stockpile a truckload of Guzzlord Energy, which will be useful when you want to carry out a Primal Reversion on your Groudon or a shiny variant.

How to counter Guzzlord in Pokemon GO?

Guzzlord, along with its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being an Ultra Beast Raid Boss, Guzzlord will be a tough nut to crack. It will have the following attributes:

Combat Power (CP): 26,545

Catch CP (Weather boosted): 1,956 to 2,062 (Under Foggy or Windy weather)

Catch Co (Not weather boosted): 1,565 to 1,650

This creature is a dual Dark- and Dragon-type Pokemon, making it weak to Bug, Dragon, and Fairy elemental typings. So you can use creatures like Mega Gardevoir, Shadow Gardevoir, Gardevoir, Granbull, Xerneas, Mega Rayquaza, Mega Alakazam, Togekiss, Donphan, Xurkitree, Zacian, and other powerful beasts with similar elemental typings to capitalize on Guzzlord’s weakness.

When is Guzzlord Raid Hour in Pokemon GO?

Guzzlord Raid Hour is on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 6 PM local time in Pokemon GO.

Follow Sportskeeda for more content related to Pokemon.