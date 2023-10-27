Pokemon GO Halloween event Part 2: Last minute preparation guide 

The second part of the 2023 Halloween event in Pokemon GO has started, and you might want to learn the best way to go around this event. It is going to coincide with the Team GO Rocket Takeover event.

The Halloween event Part 2 will run from October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time through October 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It is expected to be as good as the first part, if not better.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the second part of the 2023 Halloween event in the title.

All bonuses during the Halloween event Part 2 in Pokemon GO

New costumed Pokemon in the Halloween event Part2 (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

You will get extra Candies and Candy XLs for making Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws. The Candies and Candy XLs will be specific to the species of Pocket Monsters that you catch.

Creatures wearing event-specific costumes will give you extra Candies.

On October 31, 2023, you can get Rare Candies and Rare Candy XL for catching creatures wearing event-specific costumes. This bonus has never been a part of any other event before. So, make sure you grind for the costumed creatures on this date.

When is the Halloween event Part 2 in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, this event is going to take place from October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time to October 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Best wild Pokemon spawns during the Halloween event Part 2 in Pokemon GO

All of the new costumed Pocket Monsters are likely to have a shiny variant. As a result, you should definitely grind for the fresh shinies in the game during this event.

It also introduced Shiny Zorua to Pokemon GO players. While this is not very useful, a new shiny creature is always worth adding to your PokeDex and Pokemon collection.

Best Shiny Pokemon to catch during the Halloween event Part 2 in Pokemon GO

New Halloween cosmetics in the in-game store (Image via Niantic)

The Trick or Treat Gengar will have a shiny variant, and that is going to be one of the rarest costumed shinies in this game. Besides the Shiny Trick or Treat Gengar, you will also come across a lot of new costumed shinies like Vulpix, Pumpkaboo, and Pikachu. So, these are definitely worth hunting during this period.

Shiny Zorua made its debut through this event, and though it is not that appealing, you should consider adding it to your collection of shinies.

Which raids are worth doing during the Halloween event Part 2 in Pokemon GO?

The raids that you should focus on are three-star Trick or Treat Gengar, Darkrai, and Mega Banette.

If you have a dearth of raid passes, try to do as many Trick or Treat Gengar raids as this is a new costumed creature. Since it won't spawn much in the wild, you can increase your chances of getting a shiny from raids.

Is it worth playing Part 2 of the 2023 Halloween event in Pokemon GO?

All the new costumed Pocket Monsters that you will encounter during this event, along with all the exclusive bonuses, make this among the best events that the game has seen in a long time.

The Rare Candy and Rare Candy XL bonus that you will get on October 31, 2023, should alone be convincing enough for you to play during this event.