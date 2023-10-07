Pokemon GO Heatmor PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players love anything fire. Whether it is a baby Charmander or a mammoth Charizard, you cannot have enough Fire-type Pocket Monsters in this game. While you may enjoy popular Fire-type monsters in this game, there are a few underrated ones as well. For instance, Heatmor, a mono Fire-type Pocket Monster.

Also known as The Anteater Pokemon, Heatmor has been a popular Fire-type beast in the main series of games. Since it is easy to get strong Fire-type monsters in GO, Heatmor often tends to go unnoticed. However, it is a far cry from being a pushover.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Heatmor in PvP and PvE and will also walk you through the best counters for this fire-yielding anteater-like beast in this game.

Best PvE moveset for Heatmor in Pokemon GO

Heatmor, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Heatmor

The best offensive PvE moveset for Heatmor in GO would be Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Flamethrower and Power-Up Punch as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Flamethrower as the Charged move for the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Power-Up Punch is there for wider elemental typing coverage.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Heatmor

Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Thunder Punch and Power-Up Punch as the Charged moves, would be the best defensive PvE moves for Heatmor.

Is Heatmor good in Pokemon GO PvE?

No. Just because it is a Fire-type beast does not necessarily mean it will be useful in the game. You can easily build a Charizard for PvE needs, and that would give much better results.

Best PvP moveset for Heatmor in Pokemon GO

Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Power-Up Punch and Flamethrower as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Heatmor in Pokemon GO.

Is Heatmor good in Pokemon GO PvP?

While Heatmor has a unique move pool, it fails to make good use of it. You have options like Power-Up Punch and Lick, but Heatmor fails to yield positive results.

There are better Fire-type alternatives like Charizard, Blaziken, Flareon, and more that are not only easy to build but are amazing in PvP.

All moves that Heatmor can learn in Pokemon GO

Heatmor is a mono Fire-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Ground

Rock

Water

Heatmor is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

Heatmor can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Lick

Fire Spin

Charged moves:

Flamethrower

Thunder Punch

Power-Up Punch

Best counters for Heatmor in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Swampert

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Diancie

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Garchomp

Mega Blastoise

Shadow Swampert

Groudon

Mega Tyranitar

Kyogre

Mega Aerodactyl

Shadow Mamoswine

Mega Gyarados

Shadow Feraligatr

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Heatmor.