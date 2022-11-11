Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Elite Raid (November 2022): Best weaknesses and counters

On November 13, 2022, Pokemon GO will feature another time-limited Elite Raid that debuted in October. Much like last month's Elite Raid, a powerful Unbound Hoopa will be the Raid Boss.

Unbound Hoopa is the final form of Hoopa, a Mythical Psychic/Ghost-type Pokemon known for its mischief. In its Unbound form, Hoopa becomes a Psychic/Dark-type and gains considerable strength. This strength is further augmented when Unbound Hoopa becomes a Raid Boss, skyrocketing its CP beyond 66,000.

Community members at The Silph Road have stated that Pokemon GO's Elite Raid Bosses also receive a buff to their attack and defense multiplier.

If trainers wish to take on Unbound Hoopa, they'll need an all-star battle team that can deal as much damage as they can take.

Top counters to defeat Unbound Hoopa in Pokemon GO

Bug-type Pokemon like Mega Scizor is a huge asset to Pokemon GO trainers in defeating Unbound Hoopa (Image via Niantic)

As a Psychic/Dark-type Pokemon, Unbound Hoopa is only weak to two elements in Pokemon GO: Bug and Fairy-type. However, Bug-type attacks and Pokemon are preferred, as Unbound Hoopa will take double super effective damage from them.

In place of a team of Bug-types, strong Fairy-types should still perform well, but considering how strong Elite Raid Bosses are, you'll need all the damage output you can get to defeat this iteration of Unbound Hoopa.

Top Pokemon counters for Unbound Hoopa

Mega Scizor

Mega Beedrill

Mega Absol (with Megahorn)

Mega Alakazam (with Dazzling Gleam)

Mega Altaria

Pheromosa

Vikavolt

Yanmega

Genesect

Pinsir

Scyther

Accelgor

Escavalier

Golisopod

Galvantula

Durant

Heracross

Leavanny

Kartana (with X-Scissor)

Scolipede

Venomoth

Ninjask

Buzzwole

Crustle

Samurott (with a Bug-type moveset)

Xurkitree (with Dazzling Gleam)

Butterfree

Mothim

Top Move counters for Unbound Hoopa

Fury Cutter

Bug Bite

Infestation

Struggle Bug

X-Scissor

Bug Buzz

Megahorn

Fell Stinger

Dazzling Gleam

Charm

Fairy Wind

Play Rough

Moonblast

Even with a great team of counters in Pokemon GO, trainers will still need plenty of backups. For an Elite Raid, bring as many fellow players as you can to fill the raid lobby. If your teammates also use Bug and Fairy-types to counter Unbound Hoopa, things should go much more smoothly, and beating the boss should be attainable well before the raid timer ticks down to zero.

To keep one's battle team in top shape, Pokemon GO trainers should stockpile as many healing items as possible, including plenty of Potions and Revives. Elite Raid Bosses are hulking damage dealers, and losing a few Pokemon during the fight is highly likely. Keep as many high CP/stat Bug/Fairy-types on your roster as possible to limit your use of healing items until necessary.

Even with all the strategizing in the world, it may take some teams of trainers a few tries to defeat Unbound Hoopa in an Elite Raid. If you don't defeat it immediately, don't worry; you can keep trying as long as the raid is present. The rewards are worth the effort, as Pokemon GO trainers can capture Unbound Hoopa and rare Pokemon that spawn around the raid gym after it's defeated.

Poll : 0 votes