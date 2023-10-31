Pokemon GO Houndoom in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Mega Houndoom is making its way back to Mega Raids in Pokemon GO early this month, and you will be able to participate in Mega Houndoom Mega Raids from Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time through Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. Houndoom, being a dual Dark and Fire-type Pocket Monster, is a useful creature to have in your collection.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Houndoom in GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and best counters to use against Houndoom in this game.

Best PvE moveset for Houndoom in Pokemon GO

Mega Houndoom in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Houndoom

The best offensive PvE moveset for Houndoom in GO would be Snarl as the Fast Attack, along with Foul Play and Crunch as the Charged Attacks.

You can also use Fire Fang as the Fast Attack along with Flamethrower. This move combination will tap into Houndoom’s Dark elemental typing and give you the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). You will get the same for the previous set of moves as they are Fire-type moves, and Houndoom’s secondary typing is the same.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Houndoom

Snarl as the Fast Attack, along with Crunch and Foul Play as the Charged Attacks would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Houndoom.

Is Houndoom good in Pokemon GO PvE?

While Houndoom has a decent Attack stat of 224, it lacks the bulk. With a Defense stat of 144, it cannot afford to take hits from the enemies. As a result, it gets outclassed by other creatures in its class.

Best PvP moveset for Houndoom in Pokemon GO

Snarl as the Fast Attack, along with Flamethrower and Crunch as the Charged Attacks, would be the best PvP moveset for Houndoom.

Is Houndoom good in Pokemon GO PvP?

As mentioned above, there are a lot of creatures that outclass Houndoom in both its elemental typings.

Even though Houndoom has a high Attack stat, the lack of bulk makes it extremely squishy. So, it is not worth wasting your resources on Houndoom.

Houndoom's strengths and weaknesses

Houndoom is a dual Dark and Fire-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Fighting

Ground

Rock

Water

Houndoom is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Fire

Ghost

Grass

Ice

Psychic

Steel

All moves that Houndoom can learn in Pokemon GO

Houndoom can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast Attacks:

Snarl

Fire Fang

Charged Attacks:

Crunch

Fire Blast

Foul Play

Flamethrower

Best counters for Houndoom in Pokemon GO

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Mega Swampert

Mega Blaziken

Mega Diancie

Terrakion

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Blastoise

Shadow Garchomp

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Houndoom.