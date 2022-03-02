How to catch Comfey in Pokemon GO

Alolan Pokemon are finally in Pokemon GO. With the first wave of Pokemon from the Alola region, players are rushing to add them to their collections. However, many players notice that one Pokemon is missing from their Pokedex despite being added in the first wave: Comfey, the Posy Picker Pokemon.

Comfey was one of the first revealed Pokemon for Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon. It was one of the more culturally-influenced designs in the new Pokedex for the games. Comfey's theme revolved around being a supporting Fairy-type Pokemon that had priority on its healing moves thanks to its ability, Triage.

For players wondering how to add one of these elusive Pokemon to their collection in Pokemon GO, the answer to their question may leave many players a little disappointed. Though Niantic has done region-exclusive Pokemon in the past, none are as restrictive as Comfey's current region is.

Finding Comfey in Pokemon GO

Comfey as it appeared in its reveal trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While various Pokemon in Pokemon are restricted to a specific group of countries worldwide, Comfey is limited to a singular state: Hawaii. While it makes sense for Pokemon based on Hawaiian Flower Necklaces to be found there, this can be seen as a significant inconvenience for dedicated players.

Given Hawaii's population of 1.4 million and the average daily number of players that play Pokemon GO over the last 30 days averaging around 8.65 million, this is a tiny portion of the game's player base. Forcing players to fly to Hawaii to add one singular Pokemon to their collection seems unnecessarily restrictive.

For players wanting to know about Comfey's ability in battle, it is a Fairy-type with an emphasis on defense. Comfey's highest stat is its defense, at 215, followed by its attack, at 165. Comfey's lowest stat is stamina, at 139. This means that Comfey is great for switching in and taking a hard blow for its teammates.

Comfey's heavy restriction in Pokemon may have discouraged players, but this does not mean that Niantic never intends on releasing Comfey to other places in the future. Perhaps Niantic could bring Comfey to other countries during a summer-themed event and make Comfey a temporary Raid Boss.

While it is disappointing that Comfey is under such tight restrictions in Pokemon GO, players should not give up hope. For Comfey, the limited spawn location may only be temporary for the time being. This may also encourage players to take a trip to Hawaii to relax or expand their horizons and observe the culture.

