How to catch Scraggy in Pokemon GO

Scraggy, the Shedding Pokemon, has been a part of Pokemon GO since the addition of Pokemon from the Unova region. Many players may want to add a Scraggy to their team due to its reputable ability to take a lot of damage. It only has three weaknesses to allow it to switch into almost any situation.

In the main series of Pokemon games, Scraggy and its evolution, Scrafty, were the first Dark and Fighting-types ever to be introduced. At the time, the Fairy typing did not exist, so Scrafty was only weak to other Fighting-type attacks and Flying-type attacks, which gave the Pokemon a lot of defensive prowess in both the metagame and a standard playthrough.

The main series games and Pokemon GO are two vastly different games. The role of a defensive tank in Pokemon GO has a much different purpose and playstyle than they do in the main series. How can players catch a Scraggy to serve that role?

Catching Scraggy in Pokemon GO

Scraggy's evolution, Scrafty, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Most Pokemon in Pokemon GO can be caught in places people would expect to find them. For example, Grass and Bug-type Pokemon can most commonly be found in state parks or forests, and Water-type Pokemon can most commonly be found around rivers, lakes, and beaches.

Fighting-type Pokemon can most commonly be found around areas like sports centers and stadiums. In contrast, Dark-type Pokemon can often be found in places that would typically be dark, like theaters, cemeteries, and other sites often seen as being dark. Windy or cloudy days also increase the odds for Scraggy to spawn due to it receiving a weather boost in those conditions.

Currently, the best way to find a Scraggy guaranteed in Pokemon GO is by finding one in a 1-Star Raid. As it is only a 1-Star Boss, it can easily be soloed players that at the very least have a Flying-type Pokemon in the combat power range of 1500 to 1800.

Some notable counters for Scraggy in Raids are powerful Fairy types like Sylveon and Clefable. Due to both Fighting and Dark types being weak to Fairy-type attacks, Pokemon with access to them are the best options for this battle.

In terms of how well Scraggy's evolution, Scrafty, does in Pokemon GO's Battle League, it performs very well in Ultra League. Due to the abundance of Steel types and Giratina, Scrafty is one of the best defensive choices any player can make. Despite its resistances, bulky Psychic-types can often get the best of Scrafty depending on its moveset.

In summary, players looking to catch a Scraggy in Pokemon GO have the best luck with trying to find one in a 1-Star Raid Battle as of writing. Bad news for collectors, however: Scraggy encountered through this method cannot be found in their shiny variants.

