Pokemon GO: How to complete All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO's newest event, All-Hands Rocket Retreat, finds Team GO Rocket on its heels as players pursue them during the Season of Alola. However, the Rockets and trainers are far from finished with each other.

All-Hands Rocket Retreat features the debuts of Pokemon such as Salandit and Salazzle, but there's plenty more for trainers to enjoy. The event also offers a number of new special research tasks for players to complete.

With this in mind, Pokemon GO trainers should be aware of what these special research tasks need them to do and what they offer in return.

Pokemon GO: Silent Schemes' tasks and rewards

Battling Team GO Rocket grunts is a portion of the research players will need to undertake (Image via Niantic)

The special research taskline for this Pokemon GO event is known as Silent Schemes. This is a reference to Team Go Rocket's plans as they fall back from battling players on the frontlines in the game's story.

However, this doesn't mean Team GO Rocket can't be found in-game. This event is largely predicated on battling Team GO Rocket, capturing their Shadow Pokemon, and purifying them of the corruptive shadow influence.

Trainers should assemble multiple battle teams of Pokemon as there is plenty of fighting on this taskline.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of each task and reward within Silent Schemes' taskline. Overall, the special research tasks consist of six stages, each with multiple tasks to clear. In total, the research has 22 tasks.

Step One

Win a Raid - Breloom encounter

- Breloom encounter Defeat three Team GO Rocket grunts - Three Super Potions

- Three Super Potions Catch One Shadow Pokemon - One Revive

- One Revive Completion Rewards - 1,000 XP, three Rare Candies, and 15 Pokeballs

Step Two

Catch five Shadow Pokemon - 10 Pinap Berries

- 10 Pinap Berries Make Three Nice Curveballs in a Row - 10 Razz Berries

- 10 Razz Berries Defeat five Team GO Rocket grunts - 10 Nanab Berries

- 10 Nanab Berries Completion Rewards - 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls

Step Three

Purify five Shadow Pokemon - 1,000 XP

- 1,000 XP Defeat five Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1,000 XP

- 1,000 XP Earn three Candies walking with your Buddy - 1,000 XP

- 1,000 XP Completion Rewards - 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and a Rocket Radar

Step Four

Defeat Leader Arlo - 1,500 XP

- 1,500 XP Defeat Leader Cliff - 1,500 XP

- 1,500 XP Defeat Leader Sierra - 1,500 XP

- 1,500 XP Completion Rewards - 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar

Step Five

Find Giovanni, Team GO Rocket Boss - 5 Max Potions

- 5 Max Potions Battle Giovanni - 20 Ultra Balls

- 20 Ultra Balls Defeat Giovanni - 15 Max Revives

- 15 Max Revives Completion Rewards - 3,000 XP, one Lucky Egg, and two Golden Razz Berries

Step Six

Claim Rewards - 2,500 XP

- 2,500 XP Claim Rewards - 2,500 XP

- 2,500 XP Claim Rewards - 2,500 XP

- 2,500 XP Completion Rewards - One Charged TM, one Fast TM, and two Silver Pinap Berries

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh