What are Tornadus' weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Tornadus has returned to the Five-Star Raid Boss throne in Pokemon GO. Players everywhere are looking to get their hands on the member of the Unova Weather Trio and more specifically, its Therian form. With all the hype surrounding this Pokemon, players are going to either encounter it in Raids or in the Battle League.

Tornadus debuted in Pokemon Black and White, the fifth generation of the franchise. Alongside it were the two other members of the Weather Trio: Thundurus and Landorus. In the following games, Pokemon Black 2 and White 2, the Therian forms were introduced and made available through the 3DS Dream Radar.

With the sudden popularity of this Pokemon paired with the inevitable spike in usage it will see, many players need to know how to beat it. Whether they are put against it in the Battle League or are willing to attempt to dethrone it in a Raid Battle, knowing its weaknesses can help players prosper.

Tornadus in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses and Strategies

Tornadus' Incarnate form as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first step to knowing how to take down any Pokemon is knowing its typing. Fun fact: until the Corviknight line came out, Tornadus was the only pure Flying-type Pokemon in the franchise. This means that Tornadus is only weak to Ice, Rock, and Electric-type attacks while resisting Fighting, Bug, Grass, and Ground.

Looking towards Tornadus Therian's stat spread, attacking is its forte while also having a near-perfect balance of defense and stamina. This gives Tornadus Therian no weakness in its stats, given its above-average stamina of 188 and defense of 189. Overpowering it with supercharged attacks is a good strategy.

The best way to overpower Tornadus Therian is by using a fully offensive team. Zen Galarian Darmanitan is often seen as the best counter for Tornadus Therian thanks to its overwhelming attack stat of 323 and its bevy of super-effective Ice-type attacks. In raids, players with this Pokemon are going to carry the fight.

Thundurus Therian is also a great counter to Tornadus Therian in Pokemon GO. Due to Thundurus having powered-up Electric-type moves thanks to its typing paired with the fact that Tornadus has no moves that hit it super-effectively, Thundurus is an excellent option for players that have access to it.

Having an anchor for a Raid Battle in Pokemon GO can be a great way to support your team. Looking towards the best Pokemon that can fit this role, Dusknoir is a great option. If players have confirmed that the Tornadus does not have Focus Blast as a charged attack, Bastiodon and Rhyperior are great options as well.

To summarize, Tornadus Therian is a great offensive Pokemon with solid defenses in Pokemon GO. Its balanced stats make it a Pokemon that players will have trouble dealing with. In Raid Battles, players should bring Dusknoir to provide an anchor for their team.

Edited by Danyal Arabi