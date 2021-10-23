Pokemon GO: How to evolve Pumpkaboo into Gourgeist

Many trainers in Pokemon GO are looking to catch Pumpkaboo and evolve it into Gourgeist in time for Halloween.

Pumpkaboo, along with Phantump, will be making their Pokemon GO debuts during part two of this year’s Halloween Event. This segment of the event will run from now until All Hallow’s Eve.

This pair of Ghost and Grass Pokemon each had unique evolutions in the main series games as well as in Pokemon GO.

Special trade method for Generation VI Pokemon

To evolve Pumpkaboo into Gourgeist, trainers are going to need 200 Pumpkaboo candy. There is another way, though, that trainers can get a free evolution.

That is through trading. If a player trades a Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO, it will evolve into Gourgeist for free. The same goes for Phantump: once it’s traded, it will automatically become Trevenant.

This is a reference to the way these Pokemon evolved during the main series games. In Generation VI, Trevenant and Gourgeist were trade evolutions, meaning that they could only evolve after a trade.

Pokemon has had a long history of strong Pokemon that could only be evolved after a trade. Legends like Gengar, Alakazam, and Machamp could only be acquired through trades with another trainer.

While free trade is certainly a nice deal, getting 200 Pumkaboo candy shouldn’t be too hard either. Pumpkaboo is currently a Tier 1 Raid boss, and it should be an easy one to defeat.

Even with one person, the difficulty for this boss battle is very low. With the Ghost and Grass-type combination, Pumpkaboo is weak to many types, including Dark, Fire, Ice, and Flying-type. Pokemon like Chandelure, Togekiss, and Mamoswine should be able to stomp Pumpkaboo in a Raid battle.

The second part of this Halloween event, entitled Ghoulish Pals, will have plenty of other strong Ghost-types to catch. Haunter, Litwick, and Yamask will all be roaming the wild during this time.

Edited by R. Elahi