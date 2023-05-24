Pokemon GO in-game shop: Latest boxes and prices 

Pokemon GO has its fair share of monetization features, just like other mobile games. Its players have the choice to purchase a wide variety of bundle packs containing various consumables. These consumables provide players with a head start if they are new to the title and prepare them for an upcoming event.

However, these bundle packs do little to tell the consumer what is inside of them. With names like Rocket and Voyager, players can get confused as to what box has the products they need. With some of these bundle packs costing actual money rather than Pokecoins, the stakes are fairly high, as trainers do not want to spend their hard-earned money on stuff they do not want.

So, what should players know about the latest bundle deals in Pokemon GO before they spend their money?

Thankfully, there is a surplus of information about these recently released boxes. Knowing what each box contains can greatly help trainers decide which one is worth the money or Pokecoins.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO Shop Boxes in May 2023

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The Starter Box is the only available box that players have to spend money on. It costs around $3 USD and includes three Premium Battle Passes, three Super Incubators, 30 Poke Balls, and three Lucky Eggs. Players can only buy one of these boxes per profile. They are very much worth the value.

This is also true for the New Trainer Box. This box only costs 75 Pokecoins and can be purchased once per Pokemon GO profile. However, its contents are less impressive. Players only get an Incense, a Star Piece, and a Lucky Egg.

Ascending in price, the next box players can get is the Training Box. This is ideal for those looking to get into the competitive side of Pokemon GO. It includes three Premium Battle Passes, three Mysterious Components, two Star Pieces, and a Lucky Egg. This box is definitely worth the price for trainers looking to get into the Battle League.

The next box that players can get is the Trainee Box. This is arguably the best one, as it only costs 375 Pokecoins but offers 125 Poke Balls and two silver Pinap Berries.

Trainers can also buy Pokemon GO's GO Rocket Box for 900 Pokecoins. This box contains three Max Potions, three Rocket Radars, three Super Incubators, and three Max Revives.

At 999 Pokecoins, players can also purchase the Great Raid Box, which includes 15 Premium Battle Passes, one Lure Module, and three Silver Pinap Berries.

If trainers have 1,990 Pokecoins, they can pick up the Voyager Box. This package includes 10 Super Incubators, one Star Piece, 12 standard Incubators, and a Lucky Egg.

Finally, for 4,000 Pokecoins, players can pick up the Legend Box. This package includes two Elite Fast and Charged TMs, 10 Rocket Radars, and 10 Poffins.

