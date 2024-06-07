Pokemon GO Incarnate Landorus: Best moveset and counters for PvP and Raids

Pokemon GO Incarnate Landorus is a powerful Legendary critter, but if you want to use it properly, you need to know the best moveset for it. The monster can be countered by numerous Pokemon in PvP and Raids, which trainers must be aware of. You can obtain Incarnate Forme Landorus from Pokemon GO 5-star raids and awards of the GO Battle League. It is a top meta critter in the Master League, but it can only reach its full potential if it's taught the proper moves.
Here is everything about the Flying and Ground-type Legendary Pokemon.
Best moveset for Incarnate Landorus in Pokemon GO
Incarnate Forme Landorus has distinct movesets for PvP and Raids in Pokemon GO. The set of moves trainers pick for the monster in the PvE should not be used in PvP. This is because Niantic has designed both battle formats uniquely for an excellent gameplay experience. Here is what your Incarnate Forme should learn in the game.
Best PvP moveset for Incarnate Landorus:
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Moves: Sandsear Storm and Stone Edge
Best Raid moveset for Incarnate Landorus:
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Move: Sandsear Storm
The Charged Move Sandsear Storm is a signature move of Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO. With this move, the Legendary is able to decrease the Attack stat of an opponent by 20%.
Counters for Incarnate Landorus in Pokemon GO PvP and Raids
You should note that Landorus’s Incarnate variant can be countered by Ice and Water-type attacks. Using Ice-type attacks is recommended as the monster is 250% weak to them.
Ultra League counters:
- Sylveon
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Kyogre
- Ursaluna
- Mamoswine
Master League counters:
- Dragonite
- Gyarados
- Kyogre
- Lugia
- Zarude
- Origin Palkia
Raid counters:
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Shadow Weavile
- Baxcalibur
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abasmanow
All moves of Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO
A member of the Forces of Nature, Incarnate Landorus, is able to use the following Fast and Charged Moves in Pokemon GO.
All Fast Moves:
- Mud Shot - Ground (STAB)
- Extrasensory - Psychic
All Charged Moves:
- Stone Edge - Rock
- Earthquake - Ground (STAB)
- Bulldoze - Ground (STAB)
- Superpower - Fighting
- Sandsear Storm - Ground (STAB)
Incarnate Forme Landorus’s stat distribution, weaknesses, and resistance
Here are the stat spread, weaknesses, and resistances of Incarnate Landorus:
- Max CP: 4057
- Attack: 261
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 205
- Weather Boost: Sunny and Windy
- Weaknesses: Ice and Water
- Resistance: Ground, Bug, Electric, Fighting, and Poison
Landorus (Incarnate) is an excellent pick for PvP and Raids. If teamed with the best teams for the Master League, the monster can help you easily win several games. The best PvE moveset for the Legendary does 15.87 damage per second, resulting in a total damage output of 477 in Cloudy weather.