Pokemon GO Incarnate Landorus: Best moveset and counters for PvP and Raids

Pokemon GO Incarnate Landorus is a powerful Legendary critter, but if you want to use it properly, you need to know the best moveset for it. The monster can be countered by numerous Pokemon in PvP and Raids, which trainers must be aware of. You can obtain Incarnate Forme Landorus from Pokemon GO 5-star raids and awards of the GO Battle League. It is a top meta critter in the Master League, but it can only reach its full potential if it's taught the proper moves.

Here is everything about the Flying and Ground-type Legendary Pokemon.

Best moveset for Incarnate Landorus in Pokemon GO

Movesets for Incarnate Landorus (Image via TPC)

Incarnate Forme Landorus has distinct movesets for PvP and Raids in Pokemon GO. The set of moves trainers pick for the monster in the PvE should not be used in PvP. This is because Niantic has designed both battle formats uniquely for an excellent gameplay experience. Here is what your Incarnate Forme should learn in the game.

Best PvP moveset for Incarnate Landorus:

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Charged Moves: Sandsear Storm and Stone Edge

Best Raid moveset for Incarnate Landorus:

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Charged Move: Sandsear Storm

The Charged Move Sandsear Storm is a signature move of Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO. With this move, the Legendary is able to decrease the Attack stat of an opponent by 20%.

Counters for Incarnate Landorus in Pokemon GO PvP and Raids

You should note that Landorus’s Incarnate variant can be countered by Ice and Water-type attacks. Using Ice-type attacks is recommended as the monster is 250% weak to them.

Ultra League counters:

Sylveon

Origin Forme Giratina

Kyogre

Ursaluna

Mamoswine

Master League counters:

Dragonite

Gyarados

Kyogre

Lugia

Zarude

Origin Palkia

Raid counters:

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Weavile

Baxcalibur

Mega Glalie

Mega Abasmanow

All moves of Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO

Always select the best attacks for this monster. (Image via TPC)

A member of the Forces of Nature, Incarnate Landorus, is able to use the following Fast and Charged Moves in Pokemon GO.

All Fast Moves:

Mud Shot - Ground (STAB)

Extrasensory - Psychic

All Charged Moves:

Stone Edge - Rock

Earthquake - Ground (STAB)

Bulldoze - Ground (STAB)

Superpower - Fighting

Sandsear Storm - Ground (STAB)

Incarnate Forme Landorus’s stat distribution, weaknesses, and resistance

Incarnate Forme Landorus from the anime (Image via TPC)

Here are the stat spread, weaknesses, and resistances of Incarnate Landorus:

Max CP: 4057

Attack: 261

Defense: 181

Stamina: 205

Weather Boost: Sunny and Windy

Weaknesses: Ice and Water

Resistance: Ground, Bug, Electric, Fighting, and Poison

Landorus (Incarnate) is an excellent pick for PvP and Raids. If teamed with the best teams for the Master League, the monster can help you easily win several games. The best PvE moveset for the Legendary does 15.87 damage per second, resulting in a total damage output of 477 in Cloudy weather.