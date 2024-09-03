Pokemon GO Inteleon: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO's GO All Out event has introduced Inteleon alongside its prior evolutions Drizzile and Sobble to Niantic's mobile title. However, one has to wonder, how good is this Water-type starter from the Galar region? What are its best counters and movesets, and is it any good in PvP or PvE? In its current state, Inteleon should be very good in PvE but doesn't have ideal stats for PvP.

Still, if fans are going to use Inteleon in Pokemon GO, they'll want to outfit it with the best possible movesets and know which counters give it a tough time. Moreover, it doesn't hurt to examine how Inteleon might figure into the future of the PvE and/or PvP meta.

Pokemon GO Inteleon: Best movesets

Inteleon and Cinderace in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Because Inteleon doesn't know that many moves at the moment, its best moveset looks about the same in both PvE and PvP. Still, there are variations that trainers will want to be aware of, and the best current movesets for Inteleon in both battle formats can be found below:

Trending

Inteleon Best PvE Moveset

Fast Attack: Pound

Pound Charged Attack: Surf

Inteleon Best PvP Moveset

Fast Attack: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Attacks: Water Pulse and Shadow Ball

Is Inteleon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Inteleon in PvP

Because it has a pretty low base Defense stat of 142 and a middling base Stamina stat of 172, Inteleon doesn't have the durability to make it particularly viable at any level of GO Battle League PvP. It doesn't have an expansive set of learnable moves, limiting what it can accomplish in PvP despite having a pretty solid base Attack stat of 262.

Inteleon in PvE

Compared to PvP, PvE is much less concerned about the durability of combatants. This makes Inteleon a much more capable Water-type attacker in PvE situations like raids, Team GO Rocket battles, and gym attacking/defending. Above all else, Inteleon should serve as a very good Water-type attacker despite falling short of some of the best Water-types in PvE.

Pokemon GO Inteleon: All moves and stats

Inteleon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast Attacks

Pound

Water Gun

Charged Attacks

Water Pulse

Surf

Shadow Ball

Base Stats

Attack: 262

262 Defense: 142

142 Stamina: 172

172 Maximum CP: 3,351

Pokemon GO Inteleon: Strengths and Weaknesses

As a Water-type Pokemon, Inteleon will take super effective damage from the following attack types:

Electric (160% damage)

Grass (160%)

Meanwhile, Inteleon will reduce damage from the following attack elements due to its resistance:

Fire (62.5%)

Ice (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

Water (62.5%)

When Inteleon uses its Water-type STAB moves in Pokemon GO, it can deal super-effective damage to the following opponent types:

Fire

Ground

Rock

Best counters to Pokemon GO Inteleon

Best Great League Counters: Lanturn, Shadow Abomasnow, Serperior, Gogoat, Shadow Venusaur, and Togedemaru.

Best Ultra League Counters: Virizion, Shadow Zapdos, Shadow Meganium, Shadow Venusaur, and Bellibolt.

Best Master League Counters: Tapu Bulu, Virizion, Shadow Zapdos, Shadow Raikou, Tapu Koko, and Therian Thundurus.

Best PvE Counters

Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

with Spark and Wild Charge Xurkitree with Spark and Power Whip

with Spark and Power Whip Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Electivire with Spark and Wild Charge

with Spark and Wild Charge Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

with Spark and Wild Charge Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

with Vine Whip and Power Whip Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Also Read: How does Dynamax in Pokemon GO work?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback