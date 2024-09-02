How to get Inteleon in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Thanks to the GO All Out event, trainers can now get their hands on Sobble, Drizzle, and Inteleon in Pokemon GO. The event is set to introduce these Galarian Pocket Monsters, but will not feature their Shiny variants. As of this writing, the only way to obtain Inteleon is by evolving Sobble. However, you need Candies in your account to complete the evolution process.

A starter Pokemon, Inteleon is a Water-type species from the Galar region. In this article, we will detail everything you need to know about obtaining Inteleon in the game.

Known methods to get Inteleon in Pokemon GO (2024)

Get Inteleon in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These are the methods through which you can get a hold of Inteleon in Pokemon GO:

Trigger Sobble’s evolution

Trade Inteleon

1) Trigger Sobble’s evolution

The event will increase Sobble's spawn rate in the wild. You should catch as many wild Sobbles as you can so that you can get the best IV ones and gather their Pokemon Candies for the evolution.

Outside of GO All Out, you should visit areas with rainy weather conditions to come across Sobble as the Weather Boost effect will increase its spawn rate. As such, you should find rainy areas and wait for this critter to appear.

A Sobble can evolve into a Drizzle when it consumes 25 Candies. Likewise, a Drizzle can evolve into an Inteleon upon being fed 100 Candies.

2) Trade Inteleon

Inteleon can be traded between two trainers if they are within a 100-meter-trade distance. Ask if any of your friends are willing to give you their extra Inteleon. If they are, you can meet in person and do the job.

Can you find Shiny Inteleon in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Inteleon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No, you cannot find or get Shiny Inteleon in Pokemon GO. You can only get the normal Inteleon, which is one of the strongest Water-type Pokemon from its region.

Inteleon in Pokemon GO: Stat and weaknesses

Type: Water

Max CP: 3351

Attack: 262

Defense: 142

Stamina: 172

Fast Moves: Pound and Water Gun

Charged Moves: Shadow Ball, Water Pulse, and Surf

Weaknesses: Electric- and Grass-type moves

Resistance: Fire-, Ice-, Steel-, and Water-type moves

