When does Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out season start?

Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out starts on September 3, 2024, at 1 pm PT. This is a departure from the usual routine, where new GBL seasons start at 1 pm PT on the first Friday of a new season. Season 20 brings a host of changes to the trainer battle mechanic including numerous buffs and nerfs as well as a reduction in the switch timer from 60 seconds to 50 seconds.
The altered schedule might throw off players. This article covers the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out start time in various regions of the world to mitigate any confusion and allow trainers to jump in as soon as Season 20 kicks off.
Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out (Season 20) start time
Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day
The Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update is the 20th cycle of trainer battles in Pokemon GO. It will start at 1 pm PT on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Here is a breakdown of the start times in different regions of the world:
- US (West): 1 pm PDT (Tuesday, September 3, 2024)
- US (Central): 3 pm CDT (Tuesday, September 3, 2024)
- US (East): 4 pm EDT (Tuesday, September 3, 2024)
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: 5 pm UTC (Tuesday, September 3, 2024)
- UTC: 8 pm UTC (Tuesday, September 3, 2024)
- London, UK: 9 pm BST (Tuesday, September 3, 2024)
- Europe (Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and so on): 10 pm CEST (Tuesday, September 3, 2024)
- India: 1:30 am IST (Wednesday, September 4, 2024)
- Singapore: 4:00 am IST (Wednesday, September 4, 2024)
- Korea and Japan: 5:00 am IST (Wednesday, September 4, 2024)
- Sydney, Australia: 6:00 am IST (Wednesday, September 4, 2024)
- Auckland, New Zealand: 8:00 am IST (Wednesday, September 4, 2024)
Also read: Everything you need to know about alleged Pokemon GO raid battle changes
What to expect from the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update
The Max Out update balance changes will alter the GBL landscape for the foreseeable future. Popular meta picks will be altered, owing to nerfs to moves like Counter, Mud Shot, Body Slam, Rock Slide, and so on.
Check out some of the best Pocket Monsters to build for Season 20:
The reduction of the switch timer from 60 seconds to 50 is also expected to have a noticeable impact.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts