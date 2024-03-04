Pokemon GO Lanturn: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

With the arrival of Pokemon GO's latest Charged-Up event, many players have noticed a spike in the spawn rates for many Electric-type Pokemon. One creature players may have seen already is Chinchou, an Electric and Water-type that was first discovered in the Johto region. This cute fish Pokemon evolves into Lanturn.

Since this creature is spawning in the wild at an increased rate, you might as well catch your fill. However, you may want to know whether or not Lanturn has any viability in Pokemon GO's many battling styles.

Here is everything you need to know about Lanturn in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

Everything to know about Lanturn in Pokemon GO

Lanturn, Chinchou, and Rotom's Wash form are the only Electric and Water-types in the franchise as of writing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lanturn is a Water and Electric-type Pokemon. This makes it a great check for other Water-type Pokemon that you may encounter in the Great League, like Mantine, Azumarill, and Jellicent. However, this does grant it a weakness to Ground-type attacks in exchange for shedding the Electric weakness the Water element is commonly known for.

Lanturn is a mid-tier creature overall, meaning it will not have much use outside of the Great League since its stat pool is far too low to let it compete anywhere else. It is best known for its high Stamina stat, but it sadly lacks coverage options in its movepool, leaving it rather one-dimensional in terms of playstyle.

Here are the moves Lanturn can learn:

Spark - Electric-type Fast Attack

Water Gun - Water-type Fast Attack

Charge Beam - Electric-type Fast Attack

Surf - Water-type Charged Attack

Thunderbolt - Electric-type Charged Attack

Thunder - Electric-type Charged Attack

Hydro Pump - Water-type Charged Attack

Is Lanturn good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Lanturn is excellent in the Great League, but not anywhere else (Image via Game Freak)

Lanturn is a star performer in Pokemon GO's Great League. Thanks to its high bulk, unique type combination, and great offensive coverage, it is a reliable creature that can fit onto almost any team. However, since its combat power caps out at around the 2,000 mark, it lacks the stats to be viable in any other tier of play.

Since Lanturn lacks a lot of hard-hitting, neutrally damaging moves, it can be taken out by Pokemon (like Annihilape, Galarian Stunfisk, and Swampert) that can simply beat it into submission while shrugging off its counter damage. Lanturn is a great pick, but it should be mostly used as a counter-switch when the opponent has recently sent in a new monster of their own or they've run out of shields.

Is Lanturn good in Pokemon GO PvE?

To put it bluntly, Lanturn is probably one of the worst picks for a raid party, outside of a few circumstances. If you are in need of an Electric-type attacker for a 1-star or 3-star Raid and you do not have any other options, Lanturn may be sufficient, but at that point, it would be better to just use Jolteon.