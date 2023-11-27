Pokemon GO Lechonk Sotlight Hour: Last minute preparation guide

Pokemon GO players will be able to enjoy increased spawns of Lechonk during the upcoming Lechonk Spotlight Hour event. You can participate in this week’s Spotlight Hour event on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Though Lechonk might not be the most desirable beast in the game, this event has a few bonuses you might want to capitalize on.

Besides the bonuses, shiny Lechonk looks amazing with a complete overhaul done to its color scheme. The shiny variant has a pink theme, which is much more appealing to the eye compared to the black color on regular Lechonk.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Lechonk Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, including how to utilize the bonuses you get while playing this event.

Active bonuses during Lechonk Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Lechonk (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

Like most events in this title, Lechonk Spotlight Hour comes with a bonus that will make players want to go out and devote an hour to this event. The Lechonk Spotlight Hour will give you an exciting bonus that is twice the amount of Experience Points (XP) for catching Pocket Monsters.

This means that for every Pokemon you catch during this period, you will get 2x Experience Points. If you are trying to level up quickly in GO, you should definitely take advantage of this Spotlight Hour.

How to prepare for Lechonk Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Managing Pokemon Storage

Since there is a delightful bonus for catching monsters during this event, it is advisable to catch as many as you can during the Lechonk Spotlight Hour in GO.

As a result, having 150-200 Pokemon slots in your Storage would be ideal. Make sure to clear out the unnecessary beasts before the event starts, as you do not want to waste a single minute once the Spotlight Hour starts.

Managing Item Storage

Clear out as many Berries as you can, as you will not need any during this event. Though Lechonk has an evolution, it is pointless to run after the evolution as it is not very useful in this title.

Instead, you should collect Poke, Great, and Ultra Balls for catching monsters to bank on the 2x Catch XP bonus.

How many Poke Balls should you keep for the Lechonk Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO?

Managing Item Storage is important (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

Since we are looking at 200 catches during the Lechonk Spotlight Hour, keeping roughly 400 balls in your Item Storage would be ideal.

While collecting balls for this event, try to get as many Great and Ultra Balls as possible, as they have a higher catch rate. This will prevent you from encountering failed attempts, and you will not waste time on follow-up throws.

Should you use Berries to catch Lechonk during the Lechonk Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO?

We would advise you to play this event without Berries. You do not need Lechonk Candies at the moment. Even if you do, there will be a boosted spawn rate for this creature. So, you will have a thick stack of Lechonk Candies after the Spotlight Hour.

Do you need Incense and Lucky Eggs during the Lechonk Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Using Incense during the Lechonk Spotlight Hour event will increase the spawns of creatures around you. As a result, you can catch more beasts and get more XP from the event bonus.

You should also activate a couple of Lucky Eggs during this event to get an additional 50% XP. This will help you gain a lot of Experience Points, allowing you to level up significantly faster.

Can Lechonk be shiny during the Lechonk Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Lechonk and Shiny Oinkologne (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

You can encounter a Shiny Lechonk in GO during this event if you are lucky. As mentioned earlier, Shiny Lechonk looks much more appealing with an overall pink theme than the dull black of the normal variant.

Shiny odds of Lechonk during Lechonk Spotlight Hour

Shiny Lechonk will enjoy full shiny odds of 1-in-512 encounters. So, you will have to catch a lot of Lechonk to improve your odds of getting a shiny variant in GO.