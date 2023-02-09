Pokemon GO Lickitung raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The arrival of a new event in Pokemon GO brings a fresh batch of Raid Bosses for players to challenge. As part of the Valentine's Day event, players will have the chance to encounter one of the original 151 creatures in the franchise: the Normal-type Lickitung. Since this monster has become relatively rare in the game, many players will see the event as an opportunity to add it to their collection.

Though Lickitung has never seemed to be much of a threat, it becomes a formidable force when it takes on the role of a Raid Boss. Since it will have greatly boosted stats, taking down this monster can be quite a challenge for the average player. This is why it's important for players to exercise caution and have the right strategy in place before attempting to defeat Lickitung in battle.

Though not as difficult as some of the more popular Raid Bosses in the title, Lickitung can still be quite the challenge for newer players who don't have access to the game's top-tier attackers. Here's how you can take down this new Raid Boss in Pokemon GO.

Lickitung Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Lickitung as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you will want to know before you begin assembling a team for this Raid Battle in Pokemon GO is the boss' type. Lickitung is a pure Normal-type Pokemon which means it is only weak to Fighting-type attacks. This also means it resists any damage from Ghost-type attacks.

Lickitung is one of Pokemon GO's best tanks in the lower tiers of competitive play. As such, you can anticipate it to have some pretty solid defenses. For this reason, those looking to take Lickitung on solo may have to stack up on creatures that can dish out aggressive bursts of super effective damage against it.

Some solid choices you will want to consider taking are Lucario and Machamp. Lucario is the more defensive of the two, thanks to its secondary Steel typing. This lets it tank every type of attack Lickitung is capable of using in Pokemon GO. Machamp is also good but may get burst down by repeated Charged Attacks.

Terrakion and Cobalion are other great choices for those with access to Legendary Pokemon in the game. Though significantly less common than the prior picks, they also have a great type advantage and the stats to dish out massive amounts of damage, thanks to their status as Legendary Pokemon granting them much higher base stats than most other creatures.

For trainers who feel the need to bring in some defensive anchors for this fight, Steel-types are the perfect answer. Forretress, Empoleon, and Magnezone are great to consider as they are perfect for stalling out Lickitung's most powerful attacks. However, experienced players with access to Legendary Pokemon may not feel the need to have defense anchors as they can easily clear Lickitung by themselves.

For Pokemon GO players who might not feel confident enough to take on Lickitung solo, it's recommended to bring along a few friends to join you in the battle. The exact number of trainers needed will depend on a variety of factors, including the skill level of each participant. Most players may be able to take down Lickitung with just a party of two, but some will be able to clear this raid on their own.

Poll : 0 votes