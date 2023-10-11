Pokemon GO Lilligant in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Lilligant is a cute Grass-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, which is the second-stage evolution of Petilil, also a Grass-type critter. There is a new event in GO called the Harvest Festival, where you can find this Pocket Monster being featured alongside many others. So, if you managed to catch a few of these Grass-type creatures, you might want to use them in some way.

While Petilil by itself might be useless in the game, its evolution could be the missing piece to your puzzle in terms of PvP battles in the GO Battle League.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Lilligant in PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the best counters for this Grass-type Pocket Monster.

Best PvE moveset for Lilligant in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Lilligant

Lilligant, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best offensive PvE moveset for Lilligant in GO would be Magical Leaf as the Fast move, along with Solar Beam and Hyper Beam as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Magical Leaf and Solar Beam as the main move combination in Raids and Gym battles.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Lilligant

Fairy-type moves do better in defense as they provide a wider elemental typing coverage.

So, Charm as the Fast move, along with Petal Blizzard and Solar Beam as the Charged moves, would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Lilligant.

Is Lilligant good in Pokemon GO PvE?

There are far better Grass-type alternatives in GO than Lilligant, like Venusaur and Sceptile, to name a few. As a result, Lilligant feels very underwhelming, and we don’t think it deserves a spot on any team.

Best PvP moveset for Lilligant in Pokemon GO

Charm as the Fast move, along with Magical Leaf and Hyper Beam as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Lilligant in GO.

Is Lilligant good in Pokemon GO PvP?

It would be impossible for Lilligant to stand out from the rest of Grass-type Pocket Monster across all the formats of the GO Battle League.

This creature is not efficient at energy generation, and it lacks a good bulk stat. As a result, you would be better off using something like Venusaur or Sceptile to provide the Grass-type coverage in your team.

All moves that Lilligant can learn in Pokemon GO

Lilligant is a mono Grass-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fire

Flying

Ice

Poison

Lilligant is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Grass

Ground

Water

Lilligant can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves:

Charm

Hidden Power

Magic Leaf

Charged moves:

Petal Blizzard

Hyper Beam

Solar Beam

Best counters for Lilligant in Pokemon GO

Galarian Darmanitan

Reshiram

Charizard

Volcarona

Chandelure

Moltres

Darmanitan

Pheromosa

Ho-Oh

Staraptor

Flareon

Blaziken

Aside from these monsters mentioned above, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Lilligant.