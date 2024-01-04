Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey preparation guide

Niantic is set to host a new event in Pokemon GO called Lustrous Odyssey. Dusk Form Lycanroc will make its debut in this game on the occasion. You can participate from Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
This article aims to guide you through Lustrous Odyssey and covers everything you need to know about the event, including the best ways to prepare for it.
How to prepare for the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO
Managing Pokemon Storage
Lustrous Odyssey in Pokemon GO will not see any new or interesting creatures spawning. You will also not enjoy any bonus for catching Pocket Monsters. This means you do not have to worry about clearing your Pokemon Storage during this event.
Managing Item Storage
Similar to Pokemon Storage, you do not need to worry about your Item Storage during the Lustrous Odyssey event. Since your focus will not be on catching Pocket Monsters, you will not need to accumulate balls or Berries to help you in the process.
Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey key details
Active bonuses during the Lustrous Odyssey event
You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:
- Your Buddy Pokemon will bring more souvenirs and presents for you during this event
- Your Buddy Pokemon will last longer with you on the map after you feed it Berries
- If you hatch a Rockruff from Adventure Sync eggs, it will come with the possibility of evolving into Dust Forme Lycanroc.
All Pokemon spawns during the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO
You will come across the following Pokemon during this event:
- Gastly
- Eevee
- Spinarak
- Sunkern
- Teddiursa
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Yungoos
- Fomantis
- Morelull
- Espeon
- Umbreon
All shiny Pokemon in the Lustrous Odyssey event
You will come across the following shiny variants during this event:
- Shiny Eevee
- Shiny Spinarak
- Shiny Sunkern
- Shiny Teddiursa
- Shiny Lunatone
- Shiny Solrock
- Shiny Yungoos
- Shiny Fomantis
- Shiny Morelull
- Shiny Espeon
- Shiny Umbreon
All raids in the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO
You will come across the following raids during this event:
1-star Raids
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Rhyhorn
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Rockruff
3-star Raids
- Lapras
- Aerodactyl
- Hisuian Braviary
- Wyrdeer
5-star Raids
- Buzzwole
- Xurkitree
- Pheromosa
- Therian Forme Tornadus
Mega Raids
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Medicham
Best raid bosses during the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO
- Mega Medicham: Medicham is one of the best Great League attackers.
- Mega Ampharos: Mega Ampharos can be useful as a Dragon-type raid attacker.
- Lapras: This Pocket Monster is a decent Ice-type attacker with an applaudable bulk.
- Rockruff: Since this event is all about Dusk Form Lycanroc, you might want to get a few Rockruff in your collection if you have not done so already. Rockruff can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.
Best wild spawns to catch during Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO
You should look out for the following Pocket Monsters during this event:
- Eevee and its shiny variant
- Morelull and its shiny variant
Is it worth playing the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO?
If you want Dusk Form Lycanroc, you should play Lustrous Odyssey. Besides this, you will not lose out on much if you miss the event.