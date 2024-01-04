Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey preparation guide

Niantic is set to host a new event in Pokemon GO called Lustrous Odyssey. Dusk Form Lycanroc will make its debut in this game on the occasion. You can participate from Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

This article aims to guide you through Lustrous Odyssey and covers everything you need to know about the event, including the best ways to prepare for it.

How to prepare for the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO

Managing Pokemon Storage

Lustrous Odyssey in Pokemon GO will not see any new or interesting creatures spawning. You will also not enjoy any bonus for catching Pocket Monsters. This means you do not have to worry about clearing your Pokemon Storage during this event.

Managing Item Storage

Similar to Pokemon Storage, you do not need to worry about your Item Storage during the Lustrous Odyssey event. Since your focus will not be on catching Pocket Monsters, you will not need to accumulate balls or Berries to help you in the process.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey key details

Active bonuses during the Lustrous Odyssey event

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

Your Buddy Pokemon will bring more souvenirs and presents for you during this event

Your Buddy Pokemon will last longer with you on the map after you feed it Berries

If you hatch a Rockruff from Adventure Sync eggs, it will come with the possibility of evolving into Dust Forme Lycanroc.

All Pokemon spawns during the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO

You will come across the following Pokemon during this event:

Gastly

Eevee

Spinarak

Sunkern

Teddiursa

Lunatone

Solrock

Yungoos

Fomantis

Morelull

Espeon

Umbreon

All shiny Pokemon in the Lustrous Odyssey event

You will come across the following shiny variants during this event:

Shiny Eevee

Shiny Spinarak

Shiny Sunkern

Shiny Teddiursa

Shiny Lunatone

Shiny Solrock

Shiny Yungoos

Shiny Fomantis

Shiny Morelull

Shiny Espeon

Shiny Umbreon

All raids in the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO

You will come across the following raids during this event:

1-star Raids

Hisuian Growlithe

Rhyhorn

Hisuian Sneasel

Rockruff

3-star Raids

Lapras

Aerodactyl

Hisuian Braviary

Wyrdeer

5-star Raids

Buzzwole

Xurkitree

Pheromosa

Therian Forme Tornadus

Mega Raids

Mega Ampharos

Mega Medicham

Best raid bosses during the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO

Mega Medicham: Medicham is one of the best Great League attackers.

Medicham is one of the best Great League attackers. Mega Ampharos: Mega Ampharos can be useful as a Dragon-type raid attacker.

Mega Ampharos can be useful as a Dragon-type raid attacker. Lapras: This Pocket Monster is a decent Ice-type attacker with an applaudable bulk.

This Pocket Monster is a decent Ice-type attacker with an applaudable bulk. Rockruff: Since this event is all about Dusk Form Lycanroc, you might want to get a few Rockruff in your collection if you have not done so already. Rockruff can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Best wild spawns to catch during Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO

You should look out for the following Pocket Monsters during this event:

Eevee and its shiny variant

Morelull and its shiny variant

Is it worth playing the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokemon GO?

If you want Dusk Form Lycanroc, you should play Lustrous Odyssey. Besides this, you will not lose out on much if you miss the event.