Pokemon GO Mega Alakazam guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO has many different aspects that players have grown to appreciate. Many play the game to collect their favorite Pokemon, and others play to take on Raid Battles with groups of their friends. There is also an ultimate challenge for thrill seekers.

This ultimate challenge takes the form of the Mega Raid Battles. Unlike the standard Raid Battle, these variants are much more challenging as they pit the assembled team of trainers against a powered-up Mega Evolved Pokemon. The boss rotates regularly like every other Raid Boss.

The current boss that players can fight is the Mega Evolution of the fan favorite Psychic-type Alakazam. Many may want to look for counters and strategies to help secure a victory. However, given the sheer attacking power Alakazam is known for in Pokemon GO, this can be a bit difficult for new players.

Analyzing Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO

New promotional imagery displaying Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Alakazam is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon. This means that it has three weaknesses: Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. As a pure Psychic-type, it also resists Fighting-type attacks as well as other Psychic-type attacks.

Given Alakazam's status as the ultimate glass cannon in Pokemon GO, players would benefit most from bringing defensive Dark-type Pokemon. Umbreon and Bisharp are great choices for this, thanks to Umbreon's bulk and Bisharp's secondary Steel-typing, which grants it many helpful resistances and a high defense stat.

For offensive picks, Weavile and Darkrai are perfect choices thanks to their high attack stats and Dark typings, which grant them excellent resistance to Mega Alakazam's Psychic-type attacks. However, if players do not have access to these Pokemon, Chandelure, Dusknoir, Honchkrow, Zarude, and Hydreigon work as well.

Alakazam has access to many coverage moves, and players will need to watch out for them during their battle. With the potential for moves like Fire Punch and Shadow Ball, it can be helpful if players open the battle with a defense Pokemon to scout for the charged attack Mega Alakazam has and plan around it.

Given Alakazam's role as a glass cannon attacker, knowing its stats will give players a greater chance of hitting it where it hurts. Mega Alakazam wields an attack stat of 367, the fifth highest out of every Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This means that its biggest weakness is creatures that can tank its hits.

This can be done with Dark-type Pokemon. Even attack-oriented Dark-types can wall off Mega Alakazam's greatest strengths making for a much easier battle. Mega Alakazam's stamina of 146 is its weakest stat, which grants it a critical weakness to supercharged attacks.

A team of five experienced players or six to seven average players should be brought for this Raid for the highest chance of success. Players should also bring a balanced team of offensive and defensive Pokemon.

Edited by Siddharth Satish