Pokemon GO Mega Blaziken raid (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With only hours until Pokemon GO's Hoenn Mega Raid Day, players around the world are gearing up for the challenges that await them. One of the three potential bosses players may encounter is the Mega Evolution of the Fire-type starter Torchic, Mega Blaziken, where they will come face-to-face with the Pokemon's powerful Fire attacks.

Mega Blaziken was introduced when Mega Evolution was first brought into the franchise. Despite what fans may think, Mega Blaziken did not debut in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. It was given to players via Mystery Gift during the first few months after Pokemon X and Y's launch.

The powerful final form of Hoenn's Fire-type starter Pokemon has finally made its appearance in Pokemon GO for players to test their mettle against. However, many may not know where to begin when it comes to preparing for this challenging fight. Thankfully, it may not be as difficult as some may think.

Mega Blaziken Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Official imagery for Pokemon GO's Hoenn Mega Raid Day (Image via Niantic)

Upon Mega Evolving, Blaziken keeps its Fire and Fighting typing but sees a large boost in its stats. While this is a fairly common type amongst Fire-type starters, being seen in Infernape and Emboar as well, it makes up for its simplicity with sheer offensive capabilities in terms of damage output and resistances.

Unlike the other two new arrivals introduced in Pokemon GO's Hoenn Mega Raid Day, Mega Blaziken does not have a double weakness. This means both of its individual types do not share any weaknesses, making it difficult to bring it down in comparison to the other two new Mega Evolutions.

As such, Mega Blaziken only has four weaknesses: Water, Ground, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks. Nevertheless, this opens the catalog fairly wide with regards to what creatures players can bring to this Raid Battle for both offensive and defensive options. In fact, there are a few Legendaries that perform well in this fight.

Two of the greatest counters that players can use to take down Mega Blaziken are Latios and Latias. Considering that Giovanni recently provided these Pokemon to those who have defeated him in Pokemon GO, trainers should have one, if not both, in their collection. Using their Shadow variants will increase their damage even further.

Like Latios and Latis, Rayquaza is another great choice since its Dragon-typing allows it to resist Mega Blaziken's attacks. Furthermore, Rayquaza's Flying-type moves will quickly shred through the upcoming Raid Boss. However, not every player who wants to take part in these Raids will have access to powerful Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Newer players can opt for more common picks like Espeon, Staraptor, and Alakazam, all of whom should perform well. As long as they're fully evolved and have a type advantage, players should do well against this Raid Boss. Fortunately, Mega Blaziken is not a bulky Pokemon, so it shouldn't be very difficult for experienced Raiders to burst it down.

For the recommended team size, a Raid Party of seven or more trainers should be used. A team of six experienced trainers could potentially make it work, but when it comes to Raid Battles in Pokemon GO, the more the merrier.

