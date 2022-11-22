Pokemon GO Mega Houndoom raid guide (November 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Astral Eclipse event will roll out on November 23, 2022. In addition to the debut of the Alolan Legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala, trainers will have the opportunity to battle Mega Houndoom in Mega Raids.

Mega Houndoom has appeared on many different occasions during Pokemon GO's tenure, typically as a raid boss for Mega Raids. The Dark/Fire-type creature is a formidable opponent, but with the right counter strategy in place, it can be defeated like any other raid boss.

However, newer players or those who haven't partaken in a Mega Raid before may need a little assistance in putting together a battle plan.

Mega Houndoom may not be the most powerful Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, but solid coordination is still advised when taking it on in battle.

Trainers can use Fighting, Ground, Water, and Rock-type Pokemon to combat Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO

A Rock-type like Rampardos can heavily damage an opponent like Mega Houndoom (Image via Niantic)

As a Mega Evolution, Mega Houndoom has some very impressive stats and CP, which are further boosted by its status as a raid boss. For this reason, trainers in Pokemon GO will want to assemble the best possible team of Fighting, Ground, Water, and Rock-type Pokemon to combat it.

These types can take full advantage of Mega Houndoom's weaknesses. Along with moves of the same type, they should be prioritized to ensure that one is dealing super effective damage at a regular frequency.

Top Pokemon counters for Mega Houndoom

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Lopunny

Mega Slowbro

Terrakion

Rampardos

Lucario

Rhyperior

Kyogre

Swampert

Conkeldurr

Garchomp

Kingler

Feraligatr

Samurott

Pheromosa

Clawitzer

Landorus (Therian or Incarnate)

Machamp

Galarian Zapdos

Tyranitar

Breloom

Hariyama

Gigalith

Cobalion

Virizion

Sirfetch'd

Top move counters for Mega Houndoom

Water Gun

Waterfall

Rock Throw

Double Kick

Counter

Smack Down

Mud-Slap

Bubble

Low Kick

Hydro Cannon

Hydro Pump

Rock Slide

Focus Blast

Sacred Sword

Rock Slide

Aura Sphere

Rock Wrecker

Dynamic Punch

Earth Power

Crabhammer

Water Pulse

Close Combat

Stone Edge

Meteor Beam

In addition to using wise counter Pokemon/moves in Pokemon GO, trainers will want to stock up on as many healing items as they can carry.

Mega Evolutions are some of the strongest Pokemon in the game. Even if trainers counter them well, they're capable of dealing some serious damage to their team. Keeping plenty of Potions and Revives available will ensure that players can pick their battle party back up quickly if they do get knocked down.

Additionally, it's a good idea to bring along many fellow Pokemon GO trainers to a Mega Raid. Doing so will ensure that players defeat a raid boss like Mega Houndoom with plenty of time to spare on the clock, leading to greater rewards at the raid's conclusion.

Once trainers defeat Mega Houndoom, they'll receive some Mega Energy to evolve their own Houndoom into its Mega Evolution, alongside other rewards. Using Mega Evolutions is incredibly helpful when taking on high-tier raids, such as Mega Raids, Elite Raids, and the new 6-Star Raids.

Once players have got some Mega Energy stocked up, they can take their own Mega Houndoom into battle.

Trainers would be surprised just how effective these creatures are in Pokemon GO, so they should be sure to ration their energy for the battles where they need it most.

