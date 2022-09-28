Pokemon GO Mega Lopunny guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Raids are some of the highest-tier battles that Pokemon GO players can experience in PvE. The current Mega Raid boss is Mega Lopunny, a powerful Fighting/Normal-type with extensive capabilities on either side of a raid battle.

Trainers hoping to defeat Mega Lopunny will have their work cut out for them, as Mega Evolved Pokemon in raids are some of the most dangerous creatures in the game. However, with the right counters and plenty of fellow trainers following the same conventions, Mega Lopunny will fall in due time.

No Mega Evolution is invincible, and defeating one simply requires coordination and tactful use of high-powered Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Mega Lopunny has 4 elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Mega Latios and Latias are spectacular counters to Mega Lopunny in raids (Image via Niantic)

As a Fighting/Normal-type Pokemon, Mega Lopunny is something of an anomaly. Its type combination is incredibly unique.

However, no Pokemon is without elemental weaknesses, and Mega Lopunny possesses four of its own. Specifically, it is weak to Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. If players match a Pokemon's type to these move types, they'll also be able to increase their damage output via the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

When taking on a Mega Raid, Pokemon GO trainers will want every tool at their disposal to win as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Top moves to counter Mega Lopunny in Pokemon GO

Zen Headbutt

Confusion

Gust

Air Slash

Double Kick

Counter

Psycho Cut

Wing Attack

Peck

Extrasensory

Psychic

Brave Bird

Psystrike

Sacred Sword

Focus Blast

Sky Attack

Dazzling Gleam

Play Rough

Charm

Aura Sphere

Hurricane

Future Sight

Psycho Boost

Top Pokemon to counter Mega Lopunny in Pokemon GO

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Slowbro

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Altaria

Mega Lopunny

Mewtwo

Terrakion

Hoopa

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Articuno

Moltres

Lucario

Rayquaza

Metagross

Alakazam

Espeon

Tapu Lele

Ho-Oh

Zacian

Cobalion

Gardevoir

Deoxys

Blaziken

Azelf

Conkeldurr

Machamp

Trainers can experiment with different battle compositions as long as they keep Mega Lopunny's weaknesses in mind and maintain their Pokemon's high CP and stats.

It's also important to stock up on items as much as possible to keep one's team in top form through healing and reviving. Furthermore, trainers may want to keep an eye on the weather, as Pokemon GO's Weather Boost system can power up their Pokemon in raids.

Defeating a Mega Evolution solo is incredibly difficult in Pokemon GO, so players should remember to bring along fellow trainers into the fight. If they follow the same counters, Mega Lopunny will become a less difficult foe to overcome.

The faster trainers defeat Lopunny in this Mega Raid, the more abundant rewards they'll receive. This includes Mega Energy for Lopunny itself, allowing trainers to acquire a Mega Lopunny of their own, which can be an indispensable ally in raids.

Pokemon GO trainers should keep in mind that Mega Evolution is temporary. They would be wise to save their Mega Energy until the appropriate moment.

Typically, players will keep their Mega Evolutions in reserve until they need to take on a Mega Raid or an exceedingly difficult Mega Legendary Raid. It's up to each trainer how to best use their Mega Energy, but this is certainly something worth keeping in mind.

