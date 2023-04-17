Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro Raid guide (April 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The latest update to Pokemon GO has introduced a new Mega Raid Boss, and players can now battle against Mega Slowbro. This formidable Mega Evolution first appeared in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire for the Nintendo 3DS and has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to its quirky design and impressive defensive capabilities as a Psychic-type tank.

However, as many know, these Mega Raids are some of Pokemon GO's toughest challenges, and players will need to familiarize themselves with the boss in order to get all the information and game knowledge needed to construct an optimal strategy.

Mega Slowbro Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Mega Slowbro as it appears in the animated trailer for Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before they even think about challenging it is its elemental typing. In the case of Mega Slowbro, it retains its Psychic and Water typing, meaning that it is weak to Bug, Ghost, Grass, Electric, and Dark-type attacks.

Though many players may expect Mega Slowbro's stat spread in Pokemon GO to be heavily sided towards Defense, it retains a solid balance of Stamina, Defense, and Attack. While Mega Slowbro's best stat is still its Defense sitting at 259, the boss also sports a respectable Attack of 224, making it a tank that can dish out a fair bit of damage.

Mega Slowbro sports a solid move library of Psychic, Water, and even an Ice-type attack. As such, players should avoid using Grass-types for this fight if they can help it. The only exception to this rule is Kartana and Ferrothorn as they have solid protection thanks to their secondary Steel typings.

Some of the best counters a player can bring to this raid are ones that can easily cleave through Mega Slowbro's astounding bulk. Picks like Kartana, Mega Gengar, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree are all great choices, thanks to their amazing attack stats and type advantages. However, they can be a bit frail.

In terms of optimal defenses, players should bring Dark-types due to their practical immunity to Psychic-type attacks and relatively decent bulk. Darkrai and Hydreigon are two of the best options, but other Dark-types like Darpion, Honchkrow, and Zarude are great as well. However, you should watch out for Mega Slowbro's Ice Beam.

For optimal team sizes, raid parties of seven or more are recommended, but this number differs depending on a lot of variables, including the creatures each player has at their disposal and the experience level of each participant when it comes to raiding in Pokemon GO.

Poll : 0 votes