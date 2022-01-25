Pokemon GO: Minun Spotlight Hour event time and guide

The negatively-charged Pokemon Minun was introduced alongside Plusle in Pokemon GO with many Hoenn region Pokemon in December 2017, and it's getting a Spotlight Hour event shortly.

On January 25, 2022, Minun's Spotlight Hour event will kick off from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this period, Minun will appear much more heavily in the wild, and players will also be able to receive double the candy whenever they transfer a Pokemon to Professor Willow.

Since Plusle received a Spotlight Hour, it seems Niantic thought it was only fitting that its polar opposite (from an electrical circuit perspective) gets the same treatment.

Pokemon GO: Is Minun worth catching?

Minun is very similar to Plusle stat and move-wise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If trainers are considering taking on this particular Pokemon GO event, it's important to weigh how much they value Minun. Naturally, catching Minun for its Pokedex entry is a good move, but can it be utilized in battle to any extent? The answer is yes, but there are some conditions.

Minun's stat distribution favors defense, giving it slightly more bulk than expected out of the small Pokemon. This gives it some staying power in selective situations in Pokemon GO PvP, specifically Great League.

Its Electric-type arsenal is capable of dealing solid damage to Flying and Water-type Pokemon in a similar fashion to Plusle. Keep in mind, however, that even though Minun's stat spread favors defense, its overall stats are quite middling, meaning many Electric-types outpace it in performance.

Outside of its restricted role in the Great League, Minun doesn't have much upside in battle. Its relatively standard stat spread keeps it from performing in nearly any raid situation, as raid bosses can often take out the Cheering Pokemon in one Charge Move.

It is only through the tactful use of shields that Minun can manage to handle itself in battle. Since players obtain shields in PvP and Team GO Rocket battles, Minun is the best fit in these arenas.

Also Read Article Continues below

It won't blow any doors off as an Electric-type, being outshined by the likes of Raikou and Emolga, but both Plusle and Minun can be decent in the right team. If trainers don't yet have top-tier Electric-type Pokemon prospects on their roster, Minun and Plusle can both serve a purpose past filling a Pokedex entry. They're situational fighters, but that's a better title than many Pokemon can claim.

Edited by R. Elahi