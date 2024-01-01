Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 preparation guide

Niantic is hosting Pokemon GO New Year’s 2024, a brand new event to mark the beginning of another year of fun and adventure in the game. You can participate in this event from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
In this article, we will run you through the whole event and everything you need to know about New Year's 2024 in Pokemon GO, including the best ways to prepare for it.
How to prepare for the New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO
Managing Pokemon Storage
The most important Pokemon during this event are the shiny costumed ones (discussed below). You will most likely want to grind for these rare monsters during the New Year’s 2024 event in GO.
So, making space for new monsters in your Pokemon Storage must be a big priority. You should try to trade or transfer all the unwanted Pokemon in your storage whenever you are not playing the game.
Managing Item Storage
Berries will not be required during this event in GO. Since there aren’t any new Pokemon debuts, you will not need any Pinap Berries. Most creatures are easy to catch, so you will not need Razz Berries either.
You can allocate the majority of your item storage to balls to catch the monsters.
Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 key details
Active bonuses during the New Year's 2024 event
You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:
- Eggs incubated during the event will enjoy half Egg Hatch Distance.
- If you use the Pokemon GO Egg Hatching widget, the first three eggs will enjoy one-fourth Egg Hatch Distance during the event.
All Pokemon spawns during New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO
You will come across the following Pokemon during this event in the game:
- Ribbon Jigglypuff
- New Years Hat Hoothoot
- Darumaka
- Bronzor
All shiny Pokemon in New Year's 2024 event
- Shiny Ribbon Jigglypuff
- Shiny New Years Hat Hoothoot
- Shiny Darumaka
- Shiny Bronzor
- Shiny Party Hat Bulbasaur
- Shiny Party Hat Charmander
- Shiny Party Hat Squirtle
- Shiny Party Hat Wurmple
- Shiny Party Hat Raticate
- Shiny Party Hat Nidorino
- Shiny Party Hat Gengar
- Shiny Party Hat Wobbuffet
All costume Pokemon in New Year's 2024 event
- Ribbon Jigglypuff
- New Years Hat Hoothoot
- Party Hat Bulbasaur
- Party Hat Charmander
- Party Hat Squirtle
- Party Hat Wurmple
- Party Hat Raticate
- Party Hat Nidorino
- Party Hat Gengar
- Party Hat Wobbuffet
All raids in New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO
You will come across the following raids during this event:
1-star Raids
- Party Hat Bulbasaur
- Party Hat Charmander
- Party Hat Squirtle
- New Years Hat Hoothoot
- Party Hat Wurmple
3-star Raids
- Party Hat Raticate
- Party Hat Nidorino
- Party Hat Gengar
- Party Hat Wobbuffet
5-star Raids
- Buzzwole
- Xurkitree
- Pheromosa
Mega Raids
- Mega Ampharos
Best raid bosses during the New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO
- Party Hat Gengar: Firstly, if you get the shiny variant of this creature, you will have one of the rarest shiny costumed monsters in this game. Furthermore, Gengar is a great Ghost-type attacker.
- Mega Ampharos: This mega monster is a powerful Dragon- and Electric-type attacker in GO.
Best wild spawns to catch during New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO
You should look out for the following monsters while playing during this event:
- All costumed monsters
- Bronzor
- Darumaka
Is it worth playing the New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO?
Ribbon Jigglypuff, along with its shiny variant, will debut during this event in GO. If you like to hunt shiny monsters in this game, you will have a lot of fun hunting for this creature.
Furthermore, the hatch pool of 7 km Eggs during this event is going to feature a lot of rare monsters:
- Party Hat Pichu (can be shiny)
- Elekid (can be shiny)
- Cleffa (can be shiny)
So, if you do not have these monsters in your collection, you might want to play during this event. Also, if you have a lot of 12 km Eggs, use the one-fourth Egg Hatch Distance to clear the stockpile of these Eggs.