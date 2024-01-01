Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 preparation guide

Niantic is hosting Pokemon GO New Year’s 2024, a brand new event to mark the beginning of another year of fun and adventure in the game. You can participate in this event from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will run you through the whole event and everything you need to know about New Year's 2024 in Pokemon GO, including the best ways to prepare for it.

How to prepare for the New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO

Managing Pokemon Storage

Expand Tweet

The most important Pokemon during this event are the shiny costumed ones (discussed below). You will most likely want to grind for these rare monsters during the New Year’s 2024 event in GO.

So, making space for new monsters in your Pokemon Storage must be a big priority. You should try to trade or transfer all the unwanted Pokemon in your storage whenever you are not playing the game.

Managing Item Storage

Berries will not be required during this event in GO. Since there aren’t any new Pokemon debuts, you will not need any Pinap Berries. Most creatures are easy to catch, so you will not need Razz Berries either.

You can allocate the majority of your item storage to balls to catch the monsters.

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 key details

Active bonuses during the New Year's 2024 event

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

Eggs incubated during the event will enjoy half Egg Hatch Distance.

If you use the Pokemon GO Egg Hatching widget, the first three eggs will enjoy one-fourth Egg Hatch Distance during the event.

All Pokemon spawns during New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO

You will come across the following Pokemon during this event in the game:

Ribbon Jigglypuff

New Years Hat Hoothoot

Darumaka

Bronzor

All shiny Pokemon in New Year's 2024 event

Shiny Ribbon Jigglypuff

Shiny New Years Hat Hoothoot

Shiny Darumaka

Shiny Bronzor

Shiny Party Hat Bulbasaur

Shiny Party Hat Charmander

Shiny Party Hat Squirtle

Shiny Party Hat Wurmple

Shiny Party Hat Raticate

Shiny Party Hat Nidorino

Shiny Party Hat Gengar

Shiny Party Hat Wobbuffet

All costume Pokemon in New Year's 2024 event

Ribbon Jigglypuff

New Years Hat Hoothoot

Party Hat Bulbasaur

Party Hat Charmander

Party Hat Squirtle

Party Hat Wurmple

Party Hat Raticate

Party Hat Nidorino

Party Hat Gengar

Party Hat Wobbuffet

All raids in New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO

New cosmetics in the shop (Image via Niantic)

You will come across the following raids during this event:

1-star Raids

Party Hat Bulbasaur

Party Hat Charmander

Party Hat Squirtle

New Years Hat Hoothoot

Party Hat Wurmple

3-star Raids

Party Hat Raticate

Party Hat Nidorino

Party Hat Gengar

Party Hat Wobbuffet

5-star Raids

Buzzwole

Xurkitree

Pheromosa

Mega Raids

Mega Ampharos

Best raid bosses during the New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO

Party Hat Gengar: Firstly, if you get the shiny variant of this creature, you will have one of the rarest shiny costumed monsters in this game. Furthermore, Gengar is a great Ghost-type attacker.

Firstly, if you get the shiny variant of this creature, you will have one of the rarest shiny costumed monsters in this game. Furthermore, Gengar is a great Ghost-type attacker. Mega Ampharos: This mega monster is a powerful Dragon- and Electric-type attacker in GO.

Best wild spawns to catch during New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO

You should look out for the following monsters while playing during this event:

All costumed monsters

Bronzor

Darumaka

Is it worth playing the New Year's 2024 event in Pokemon GO?

Ribbon Jigglypuff, along with its shiny variant, will debut during this event in GO. If you like to hunt shiny monsters in this game, you will have a lot of fun hunting for this creature.

Furthermore, the hatch pool of 7 km Eggs during this event is going to feature a lot of rare monsters:

Party Hat Pichu (can be shiny)

Elekid (can be shiny)

Cleffa (can be shiny)

So, if you do not have these monsters in your collection, you might want to play during this event. Also, if you have a lot of 12 km Eggs, use the one-fourth Egg Hatch Distance to clear the stockpile of these Eggs.