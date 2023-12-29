How to catch Ribbon Jigglypuff in Pokemon GO

Catching a Ribbon Jigglypuff in Pokemon GO is a straightforward process, but you will only be able to do so for a limited time. This new costumed Pocket Monster will arrive as part of the mobile title's New Year's 2024 event. You can also evolve Ribbon Jigglypuff into Ribbon Wigglytuff, which is currently the only way to acquire the latter.

Pokemon GO's New Year's 2024 event will take place on January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time until January 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time. Fortunately, Ribbon Jigglypuff shouldn't be too tough to snag before the event ends, as there are multiple ways to obtain one.

How to get Ribbon Jigglypuff in Pokemon GO's New Year's 2024 event

Ribbon Jigglypuff will appear in the wild during Pokemon GO's New Year's 2024 event (Image via Niantic)

According to the official blog post for New Year's 2024 shared by Niantic, you will be able to catch Ribbon Jigglypuff in Pokemon GO via the following methods:

Wild Encounters

Paid Timed Research

If you don't want to spend a dime to catch Ribbon Jigglypuff, this will be the main method at your disposal. After logging on during the January 1-3 event window, simply roam around the overworld map. Ribbon Jigglypuff should appear regularly alongside the likes of Darumaka, Top Hat Hoothoot, and Bronzor.

For improved spawning behavior, you can use Incense to increase Pokemon spawns around you, and this effect becomes more powerful if you continue moving. You can also try your chances at attaching a standard Lure Module to a Pokestop, which should increase the number of wild Pokemon spawns.

In addition to wild spawns, you can catch Ribbon Jigglypuff in Pokemon GO by completing tasks in the New Year's 2024 event's Paid Timed Research questline, which will cost $1 or the equivalent in your country. Completing tasks will reward encounters with Ribbon Jigglypuff, and you can snag Stardust, XP, some Pokecoins, and Party Hat Wurmple/Top Hat Hoothoot encounters as well.

It's important to note that the tasks and rewards will only be available until the end of the New Year's 2024 event, so be sure to complete your tasks and claim your rewards before they vanish.

Is shiny Ribbon Jigglypuff available in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Ribbon Jigglypuff has green eye coloration (Image via Niantic)

When the New Year's 2024 event begins, you will also be able to encounter shiny Ribbon Jigglypuff in the wild or as part of Paid Timed Research encounters. However, it's unclear as to what the shiny appearance rate for Ribbon Jigglypuff will be. It could be boosted for the New Year's event or as low as a 1/500 chance, which would be in line with a standard wild Pokemon encounter.

Ribbon Jigglypuff in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and more

Aside from being nicely dressed for the New Year, Ribbon Jigglypuff shares the same stats and moves as its standard counterpart. It is a Normal/Fairy-type Pokemon with the following base stats:

80 Attack

41 Defense

251 Stamina

It can also learn the following attacks:

Fast Moves - Pound, Feint Attack

- Pound, Feint Attack Charged Moves - Dazzling Gleam, Disarming Voice, Gyro Ball, Body Slam, Play Rough

Can Ribbon Jigglypuff evolve in Pokemon GO?

Ribbon Jigglypuff will retain its costume upon evolution (Image via Niantic)

When fed 50 candies, Jigglypuff will evolve into Wigglytuff, and this remains true for Ribbon Jigglypuff as well. With the low price of 50 candies, you can evolve your Ribbon Jigglypuff into a Ribbon Wigglytuff without the risk of losing the costume. This transition also applies to shiny Ribbon Jigglypuff.

Like Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff is a Normal/Fairy-type creature, but it has a slightly different collection of learnable moves. Wigglytuff can learn the following attacks:

Fast Moves - Pound, Charm, Feint Attack

- Pound, Charm, Feint Attack Charged Moves - Dazzling Gleam, Disarming Voice, Hyper Beam, Ice Beam, Icy Wind, Play Rough

Although Ribbon Jigglypuff won't be available until January 1, 2024, at the earliest, there are still a few days left in December 2023 in Pokemon GO worth taking advantage of.