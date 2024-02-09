Pokemon GO Noivern: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

What are Noivern's best movesets and counters in Pokemon GO, and is it any good? These questions are often asked by trainers who have recently obtained one, usually by evolving it from Noibat. Although this Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon can be hard to obtain, is getting one worth the investment outside of filling its entry in the Pokedex?

If Pokemon GO players do plan to use Noivern in battles, they'll want to outfit it with the right moves for the job, depending on whether it's being used in PvE or PvP battles. It's also a good idea to know the best Pokemon and moves to counter it in case players encounter it in battle. Afterward, it's worth addressing whether Noivern is helpful in battles at all.

Best movesets for Noivern in Pokemon GO

Noivern has access to seven moves in Pokemon GO. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Noivern can access an interesting variety of moves in Pokemon GO, many of which don't match its Flying/Dragon elemental types. However, some Fast/Charged Moves are better than others in Noivern's moveset, and it's best to optimize it for what trainers intend to use this Pokemon in battle for.

Pokemon GO Noivern best moveset for PvP

As a Flying/Dragon-type, it's a good idea to pick up one Flying- and one Dragon-type move so Noivern can activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). However, since enemy PvP teams are so diverse, it's wise to equip Noivern with a second Charged Attack to give it additional type coverage against opponents who aren't weak to Flying- or Dragon-type moves.

Noivern's recommended PvP moveset includes Air Slash (Fast), Psychic (Charged), and Draco Meteor (Charged). Air Slash offers STAB damage and an improved energy generation factor over Bite. Meanwhile, Psychic can improve Noivern's type coverage and is a very low energy cost move to use in Pokemon GO. Draco Meteor completes the set as a high-risk/high-reward nuke move.

If you're curious about the full collection of moves that Noivern can learn in Pokemon GO, you can find them below:

Fast Moves

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Charged Moves

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

Heat Wave (Fire-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Elite Charged Moves

Boomburst (Normal-type)

Pokemon GO Noivern best PvE moveset

In PvE settings, a second Charged Attack isn't necessary, and Noivern can get by with a moveset consisting of two moves. Air Slash remains the best Fast Move option because it triggers STAB and has better energy generation, but Draco Meteor can be swapped out here in favor of Hurricane. This is because Draco Meteor decreases the user's Attack stat by two stages after use.

Meanwhile, Hurricane may deal 40 fewer points of damage, but it has no inherent debuff and still activates STAB. With an Air Slash + Hurricane moveset, Noivern can focus on being a pure Flying-type battler and countering Grass-, Fighting-, and Bug-type opponents.

Pokemon GO Noivern: Best Counters

Ice-types like Articuno are a nightmare for Noivern. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Based on its elemental type combination, Noivern is weak to Ice-, Dragon-, Fairy-, and Rock-type moves. Since it's a Flying/Dragon-type, Noivern is especially weak to Ice-type attacks, as these are weaknesses for both Flying- and Dragon-type Pokemon. You can find a breakdown of Noivern's weaknesses and the strongest counters to use against it below:

Noivern's Type: Flying/Dragon

Noivern is Weak Against: Ice- (256% damage), Dragon- (160%), Fairy- (160%), Rock-type (160%) moves

Noivern Counters: Mamoswine, Weavile, Galarian Darmanitan, Baxcalibur, Glalie, Gardevoir, Mr. Rime, Abomasnow, Kyurem, Cetitan, Articuno, Glaceon, Walrein, Salamence, Diancie, Avalugg, Rayquaza, Rampardos, Tyranitar, Regice, Rhyperior

Other Noivern Notes: Ice-type moves and Pokemon are key to taking down Noivern. It doesn't have the defensive stats to sustain damage from its double weakness for long. However, if you don't have any Ice-types prepared, don't be shy about exploiting its other weaknesses.

Noivern Catch CP in Pokemon GO

To date, Noivern has only been catchable on its own by completing the Abundant Noise Special Research questline, where it had a catch CP of 1129-1184. Otherwise, Noivern's CP is dependent on that of Noibat when it evolves. Whatever the case, Noivern possesses a maximum CP of 3,125.

Is Noivern good in Pokemon GO?

Noivern can't compete exceptionally well in battles. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, despite having a quality base Attack stat of 205, Noivern suffers from a disappointing Defense stat (175) and very slow moves, keeping it from peaking with high damage per second. Its Flying/Dragon typing isn't particularly unique either, and many other Pokemon with the same type combination, like Altaria and Dragonite outclass it in both PvE and PvP battles.

In the end, Noivern might be okay as a Pokemon when used in gym attacks or defense, but its utility tends to end there.

