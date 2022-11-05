Pokemon GO November 2022 Field Research: Tasks, encounters, rewards, and more

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes a new wave of content for players to enjoy.
One of the staples of the mobile game is the daily objective quests that trainers can complete for rewards and progress toward research breakthrough packages. However, it can be a bit taxing to keep track of all the new quests.
A bit of research can go a long way in every aspect of Niantic's popular mobile game. Knowing all of the daily content can help players better optimize their quest completion for favorable clearing. Some trainers take things a step further and use these quests to shiny hunt.
So what can players expect from these daily objectives for the month of November? How will their efforts be rewarded? Most importantly, which of the creatures that players can encounter through these quests can be shiny?
Everything to know about Pokemon GO's November 2022 Field Research
The first bit of information that Pokemon GO trainers will want to know is what encounter they will be rewarded with upon completing seven of these daily objectives. Research breakthrough packages always reward trainers with items and an encounter with a Pokemon that changes every so often.
For this month, players can expect to encounter the Water and Psychic-type Pokemon from the Kanto region, Starmie.
Given how rare Staryu can be for most trainers, many newer players may not have access to Starmie. This month is a great chance for Pokemon GO newbies to finally get their hands on one to fill out their Pokedex.
Catching Tasks
There are tons of catch challenges for players to complete this month. Many of these challenges reward trainers with Mega Energy, which is a tough resource to come by in Pokemon GO.
Here is a list of all the catch quests and their rewards for November 2022:
- Catch 10 Normal-Type Pokemon - 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Water-Type Pokemon - 10 Blastoise Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Fire-Type Pokemon - 10 Charizard Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Grass-Type Pokemon - 10 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Catch five Pokemon - Encounter with Ledyba, Growlithe, or Joltik
- Use five Pinap Berries on wild Pokemon - Encounter with Combee or Kakuna
- Catch five Weather-Boosted Pokemon - Encounter with Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover
- Catch seven Pokemon - Encounter with Magikarp
- Catch a Dragon-Type Pokemon - Encounter with Bagon or Dratini
- Catch three Grass-Type Pokemon - Encounter with Weepinbell
Throwing Tasks
November also features a set of tasks revolving around how Pokemon GO players throw their Poke Balls. Thankfully, there are only three quests this month that require players to make a certain rating of throw in a row:
- Make three Excellent Throws in a row - Encounter with Gible
- Make three Great Throws - Encounter with Lileep, Anorith, or Snubbull
- Make three Great Throws in a row - Encounter with Onix
- Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row - Encounter with Spinda
- Make five Nice Throws - Encounter with Dunsparce
- Make five Great Throws - Encounter with Corphish
Battle Tasks
Battling is just as big a part of Pokemon GO as catching and trading the namesake creatures. To encourage participation in some of the more competitive aspects of the mobile game, this month features some choice requests.
- Win a Raid - Encounter with Darumaka
- Win a Three-Star Raid or higher - Encounter with Kabuto or Omanyte
- Win five Raids - Encounter with Aerodactyl
- Defeat two Team GO Rocket Grunts - Encounter with Hisuian Voltorb
- Battle in the Battle League - Encounter with Alolan Vulpix
Friend and Buddy Pokemon Tasks
Social features form a large part of Pokemon GO. Trainers can battle, trade, and send gifts to one another. Much like the main series, bonding with one's Pokemon is also a big part of the gameplay.
November provides Pokemon GO players with many quests that focus on this part of the mobile title:
- Send three Gifts to Friends - Encounter with Magikarp
- Earn two Candies Walking with your Buddy Pokemon - Encounter with Dedenne or Bunnelby
- Earn three Candies Walking with your Buddy Pokemon - Encounter with Stunfisk
- Earn five Hearts with your Buddy Pokemon - Encounter with Goldeen
- Trade a Pokemon - Encounter with Kadabra
Gameplay Tasks
There are other miscellaneous tasks that players will encounter in Pokemon GO throughout the month. These tasks simply integrate too well into the gameplay to be planned around. The only exception would be powering up Pokemon and taking pictures of them mid-encounter.
- Hatch an Egg - Encounter with Octillery or Mantine
- Hatch two Eggs - Encounter with Beldum
- Spin three Photo Disks - Encounter with Sudowoodo
- Spin five Photo Disks - Encounter with Ralts
- Evolve a Pokemon - Encounter with Eevee
- Power up Pokemon three times - Encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle
- Power up Pokemon five times - Encounter with Chikorita, Totodile, or Cyndaquil or 10 Charizard, Beedrill, Blastoise, or Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Power up Pokemon seven times - Encounter with Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 25 Ampharos Mega Energy
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Encounter with Murkrow, Hoppip, or Yanma
- Take five snapshots of a wild Pokemon - Encounter with Trapinch
These are all the quests that players can expect to see in the field research section of Pokemon GO this November. Using this data, players can determine which quests are worth keeping and which they can switch out of.