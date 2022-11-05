Pokemon GO November 2022 Field Research: Tasks, encounters, rewards, and more

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes a new wave of content for players to enjoy.

One of the staples of the mobile game is the daily objective quests that trainers can complete for rewards and progress toward research breakthrough packages. However, it can be a bit taxing to keep track of all the new quests.

A bit of research can go a long way in every aspect of Niantic's popular mobile game. Knowing all of the daily content can help players better optimize their quest completion for favorable clearing. Some trainers take things a step further and use these quests to shiny hunt.

So what can players expect from these daily objectives for the month of November? How will their efforts be rewarded? Most importantly, which of the creatures that players can encounter through these quests can be shiny?

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's November 2022 Field Research

Starmie as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first bit of information that Pokemon GO trainers will want to know is what encounter they will be rewarded with upon completing seven of these daily objectives. Research breakthrough packages always reward trainers with items and an encounter with a Pokemon that changes every so often.

For this month, players can expect to encounter the Water and Psychic-type Pokemon from the Kanto region, Starmie.

Given how rare Staryu can be for most trainers, many newer players may not have access to Starmie. This month is a great chance for Pokemon GO newbies to finally get their hands on one to fill out their Pokedex.

Catching Tasks

Mega Charizard as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are tons of catch challenges for players to complete this month. Many of these challenges reward trainers with Mega Energy, which is a tough resource to come by in Pokemon GO.

Here is a list of all the catch quests and their rewards for November 2022:

Catch 10 Normal-Type Pokemon - 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Catch 10 Water-Type Pokemon - 10 Blastoise Mega Energy

Catch 10 Fire-Type Pokemon - 10 Charizard Mega Energy

Catch 10 Grass-Type Pokemon - 10 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch five Pokemon - Encounter with Ledyba, Growlithe, or Joltik

Use five Pinap Berries on wild Pokemon - Encounter with Combee or Kakuna

Catch five Weather-Boosted Pokemon - Encounter with Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover

Catch seven Pokemon - Encounter with Magikarp

Catch a Dragon-Type Pokemon - Encounter with Bagon or Dratini

Catch three Grass-Type Pokemon - Encounter with Weepinbell

Throwing Tasks

Anorith as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

November also features a set of tasks revolving around how Pokemon GO players throw their Poke Balls. Thankfully, there are only three quests this month that require players to make a certain rating of throw in a row:

Make three Excellent Throws in a row - Encounter with Gible

Make three Great Throws - Encounter with Lileep, Anorith, or Snubbull

Make three Great Throws in a row - Encounter with Onix

Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row - Encounter with Spinda

Make five Nice Throws - Encounter with Dunsparce

Make five Great Throws - Encounter with Corphish

Battle Tasks

Darumaka as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Battling is just as big a part of Pokemon GO as catching and trading the namesake creatures. To encourage participation in some of the more competitive aspects of the mobile game, this month features some choice requests.

Win a Raid - Encounter with Darumaka

Win a Three-Star Raid or higher - Encounter with Kabuto or Omanyte

Win five Raids - Encounter with Aerodactyl

Defeat two Team GO Rocket Grunts - Encounter with Hisuian Voltorb

Battle in the Battle League - Encounter with Alolan Vulpix

Friend and Buddy Pokemon Tasks

Ash and Goh alongside their Pokemon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Social features form a large part of Pokemon GO. Trainers can battle, trade, and send gifts to one another. Much like the main series, bonding with one's Pokemon is also a big part of the gameplay.

November provides Pokemon GO players with many quests that focus on this part of the mobile title:

Send three Gifts to Friends - Encounter with Magikarp

Earn two Candies Walking with your Buddy Pokemon - Encounter with Dedenne or Bunnelby

Earn three Candies Walking with your Buddy Pokemon - Encounter with Stunfisk

Earn five Hearts with your Buddy Pokemon - Encounter with Goldeen

Trade a Pokemon - Encounter with Kadabra

Gameplay Tasks

Bulbasaur as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are other miscellaneous tasks that players will encounter in Pokemon GO throughout the month. These tasks simply integrate too well into the gameplay to be planned around. The only exception would be powering up Pokemon and taking pictures of them mid-encounter.

Hatch an Egg - Encounter with Octillery or Mantine

Hatch two Eggs - Encounter with Beldum

Spin three Photo Disks - Encounter with Sudowoodo

Spin five Photo Disks - Encounter with Ralts

Evolve a Pokemon - Encounter with Eevee

Power up Pokemon three times - Encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle

Power up Pokemon five times - Encounter with Chikorita, Totodile, or Cyndaquil or 10 Charizard, Beedrill, Blastoise, or Pidgeot Mega Energy

Power up Pokemon seven times - Encounter with Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 25 Ampharos Mega Energy

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Encounter with Murkrow, Hoppip, or Yanma

Take five snapshots of a wild Pokemon - Encounter with Trapinch

These are all the quests that players can expect to see in the field research section of Pokemon GO this November. Using this data, players can determine which quests are worth keeping and which they can switch out of.

