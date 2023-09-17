With Oddish Research Day slowly coming online in Pokemon GO, trainers worldwide are gearing up to reap the benefits of everything on offer. While Community Days feature rare pocket monsters appearing more frequently as wild spawns, Research Days follow a different approach to the matter. The featured critter is readily available to be encountered by completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks. Oddish Research Day is no different.

Oddish Research Day is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Players can score these event-exclusive Field Research tasks by spinning the disks at PokeStops.

Pokemon GO Oddish Research Day September 2023: All exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for the Oddish Research Day in September 2023 are as follows:

Battle in a Gym - Oddish encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon - Oddish encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - Oddish encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - Oddish encounter

Make a Great Curveball Throw - Oddish encounter

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row - Oddish encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row - Oddish encounter

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws - Oddish encounter

Make 3 Great Throws - Oddish encounter

Make 5 Curveball Thros - Oddish encounter

Power up Pokemon 3 times - Oddish encounter

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Oddish encounter

Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Oddish encounter

Use a supereffective Charged Attack - Oddish encounter

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Oddish encounter

Use 3 Pinap berries to help catch Pokemon - Oddish encounter

Pokemon GO Oddish Research Day September 2023 event bonuses

The available event bonuses for Oddish Research Day are as follows:

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Increased chance of finding XXS or XXL Oddish.

Wild Oddish may be holding a Sun Stone.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Oddish.

How to evolve Oddish into Vileplume and Bellossom in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Oddish has two final evolutions that players can get hold of. The first transformation it undergoes is into Gloom with the help of 25 Oddish Candy. The second stage evolution is where it can differ.

Players can evolve Gloom with 100 Oddish Candy to get hold of a Vileplume. If they use a Sun Stone with the same number of Oddish Candy on Gloom, they will be met with a Bellossom.

How to evolve Oddish into Bellossom in Pokemon GO

To get a Bellossom, trainers must first evolve Oddish into Gloom with 25 Oddish Candy. Once they have done so, they will need to use a Sun Stone along with 100 Oddish Candy on Gloom to get a Bellossom.

While there are different ways to obtain evolution items like Sun Stones in-game, lucky players may encounter wild Oddish with one in tow.