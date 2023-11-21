Pokemon GO Party Up: Last minute preparation guide

A brand new event named Party Up is coming to Pokemon GO. This upcoming event is set to bring back most of the Paldean Pokemon in the game, allowing trainers to catch these critters if they missed the debut event. You can participate in this event from Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10 am local time to Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know and have to make the most out of the Party Up in Pokemon GO.

All bonuses during the Party Up in Pokemon GO

Paldean starter Pokemon in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will enjoy the following bonuses during the Party Up event:

You can do up to five Special Trades with your friends during the Party Up event.

You will get two extra Candies every time you trade creatures during this event.

All trainers at level 31 and above will get guaranteed Candy XL for trading monsters.

You will get twice the amount of Experience Points (XP) every time you win Raid Battles.

All wild spawns during the Party Play event in Pokemon GO

You will encounter the following Pokemon in the wild during this event:

Gothita

Solosis

Morelull

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk

Nymble

Pawmi

Smoliv

Tadbulb

Which wild Pokemon are worth focusing on during the Party Up event in Pokemon GO?

From the creatures mentioned above, you should consider grinding for the following:

Pawmi

Fuecoco

Sprigatito

All raids during the Party Up event in Pokemon GO

Bombirdier in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will come across the following raids during this event:

One-star Raids : Lechonk, Nosepass, Dwebble, Klink, and Hisuian Growlithe.

: Lechonk, Nosepass, Dwebble, Klink, and Hisuian Growlithe. Three-star Raids: Bombirdier, Rhydon, Gardevoir, and Pelliper

Bombirdier, Rhydon, Gardevoir, and Pelliper Five-star Raids : Terrakion

: Terrakion Mega Raids: Mega Kangaskhan

What raids should you focus on during the Party Up event in Pokemon GO?

You should focus on Bombirdier, Rhydon, Gardevoir, Terrakion, and Pelliper raids during this event.

Mega Kangaskhan is not worth your raid passes as it does not find much utility in the game's current meta.

Should you buy the Research Ticket for the Party Up event in Pokemon GO?

If you haven’t finished your Master Ball research, you can buy a ticket to get another Special Research for the same. So, buying the ticket makes sense for those who failed to complete their Master Ball research.

If you already have two Master Balls, you will not be able to purchase the ticket. Niantic will not allow you to hold more than two Master Balls at any time.

Candy, XP, and Stardust tips for Party Up event in Pokemon GO

Incense, Lucky Egg, and Star Piece (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

How to maximize XP during the Party Up event

Since there is a 2x XP bonus for winning raids, it is advisable to do the Cobalion Raids during its Raid Hour on November 22, 2023.

There will be an influx of Cobalion raids in every Pokemon Gym. You should activate a couple of Lucky Eggs for the Raid Hour to maximize the amount of XP you get from these raids. With the Lucky Eggs activated, you will get 20,000 XP per Tier 5 Raid during the Party Up event.

While your Lucky Eggs are activated, you should aim at getting Excellent throws to get a staggering 1,100 XP every time you catch a beast.

You should also open gifts from your friends and interact with them to level up your friendship faster. With the Lucky Egg and event bonus, you will get:

9,000 XP for Good Friends

30,000 XP for Great Friends

150,000 XP for Ultra Friends

300,000 XP for Best Friends

How to maximize Stardust during the Party Up event

Even though there aren’t any Stardust bonuses during this event, you can activate a couple of Star Pieces to get a 50% bonus after every catch. This can be beneficial if you are looking to grind Stardust during the Party Up event.

Catching Morelull, one of the event's featured Pokemon, will give you 500 Stardust. Under weather-boosted conditions, Morelull will give you 625 Stardust. With a Star Piece on top of that, you will get 938 Stardust. Thus, keep an eye out for this Pokemon in the wild.

How to maximize Candies during the Party Up event

This event is a great way to build your stock of Candies in GO. You are guaranteed two extra Candies for every Pokemon you trade during this event. If your Trainer Level is 31 or higher, you are also guaranteed a Candy XL for every trade carried out during the event.