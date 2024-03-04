Pokemon GO Pawmot: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

There are many events in March 2024 to get Pawmot in Pokemon GO. Once you've snagged one, you may be wondering about its best moveset and counters. The Hands-on Pokemon can use seven attacks and is weak to Fairy, Ground, and Psychic-type moves. It has notable Combat Power (CP), so you may want to use it in PvP and PvE battles. But is it a formidable force in the game?

In this article, we will find out about Pawmot’s battle capabilities, best movepool, and counter Pokemon/moves. We will then determine if it is a good pick in Pokemon GO.

Pawmot moves in Pokemon GO

Pawmot's attacks (Image via TPC)

Pawmot is a dual Electric and Fighting-type that can access seven moves.

Here are the Fast Attacks of Pawmot:

Spark (Electric)

Low Kick (Fighting)

Charge Beam (Electric)

These are Pawmot's Charged Attacks:

Discharge (Electric)

Thunderbolt (Electric)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Wild Charge (Electric)

Best moveset for Pawmot in Pokemon GO

Pawmot has five Electric-type moves and two Fighting-type moves, all of which can activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This means they have the potential to deal 1.2x extra damage. Moreover, this also means that the total damage out (TDO) will also increase.

In PvP battles, the best moveset for Pawmot is Spark as a Fast Attack, with Close Combat and Wild Charge as its Charged Attacks.

Pawmot’s best PvE moveset is Spark as a Fast Attack and Wild Charge as its Charged Attack.

Counters for Pawmot in Pokemon GO

Counters to beat Pawmot (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Pawmot can be countered by exploiting its Fairy, Ground, and Psychic-type move weaknesses. If it is featured in Raids or used as a Gym defender, then it can be defeated by the following counters.

Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Groundon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Tapu Lele: Confusion and Future Sight

Make sure to use Pokemon that can benefit from the STAB effect.

Pokemon GO’s PvP battle format includes the GO Battle League. The league is further categorized into Great, Ultra, and Master.

Great League counters: Coldsire, Whiscash, Serperior, Swampert, Gilgar, Licktung, and Goodra

Ultra League counters: Guzzlord, Giratina, Cresselia, Granbull, Venusaur, Deoxys, and Annihilpae

Master League counters: Rhyperior, Garchomp, Groundon, Zekrom, Exadrill, and Sylveon

Is Pawmot good in Pokemon GO in PvP and PvE?

Pawmot in fights (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to PvPoke, Pawmot, with perfect IVs and the best PvP moveset in the GO Battle League, will be ranked at:

#514 in the Great League

#257 in the Ultra League

#381 in the Master League

In raids and Gym defense, Pawmot’s best PvP moveset, Spark and Wild Charge, deals 15.81 damage per second (DPS) and has 320.14 TDO.

This means Pawmot is not a decent fighter in the GO Battle League. However, it is a decent pick for raids and Gym defense since it inflicts considerable damage.