5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in March 2024

With Niantic announcing the start of the new World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO on March 1, 2024, fans have much to look forward to. Shortly after the announcement, the developer revealed that this event will celebrate the new animated series, Pokemon Horizons: The Series. Moreover, this occasion will debut new Pokemon such as Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge.

Awestruck by the content, events, returning Pokemon, debutants, and mysteries of this new season, trainers wonder what more it can offer them. The company has yet to reveal its grand plans for March 2024. Many fans are also speculating about the release of the new Ultra Beasts and the return of the old GO Battle League Kanto Cup format.

Considering these details, here are this month's five important things to look out for in Pokemon GO.

Return of Ultra Beasts, GO Battle League, and three things to look for in Pokemon GO in March 2024

1) Debut of Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge

Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event will debut Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge. These Gen IX pocket monsters are exclusive to Scarlet and Violet. However, they will soon be available in Niantic's mobile game in March 2024. Players know that these Paldean species will make their appearance. That said, read on to learn how to get them.

The Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event will introduce Charcadet, Armarouge, and Cerluedge; however, only Charcadet can be obtained directly. To do this, trainers can hatch 2 KM, 5 KM, and 10 KM Pokemon GO Eggs.

Players have to complete particular tasks to get Armarouge and Ceruledge. To get the former, they must make a Charcadet a Buddy and then beat 30 Psychic-type Pokemon. The process is similar for the latter, but instead of Psychic-type, 30 Ghost-type Pocket Monsters must be defeated.

You should note that the Shiny forms of Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge will not be available.

2) Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event

Featured Pokemon of the event (Image via Niantic)

We looked at the introduction of Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge. However, the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event is not only about them. It promises to feature several human characters, Pikachu wearing Cap's hat, and several Pocket Monsters seen in the series. This means players have many mysteries to uncover during this first event of March 2024.

During the event, fans should look for wild encounters like Scyther, Nosepass, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Those who have yet to collect Candies to get their evolved forms in the game can do so just by catching them.

Moreover, Pokemon GO Raid Battles feature monsters like Pikachu wearing Cap's hat, Metagross, and Chansey. If players get lucky during the challenge, they can get a Shiny Pikachu wearing Cap's hat.

Completing the Field Research task will reward players with several Pokemon encounters, including Golduck, Skarmory, and Rockruff. Additionally, the Ultra Legend Box can be purchased from the Pokemon GO Web Store for $14.99, which offers ten Premium Battle Passes, three Remote Raid Passes, and ten Incubators.

3) Arrival of new Ultra Beasts (Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon)

Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon (Image via Niantic)

Following the information in the Pokemon GO World of Wonders season teaser video, fans may encounter new Ultra Beasts in March 2024. Many came to this conclusion because the video showed the Ultra Wormhole forming in the sky. Whenever this anomaly occurs, it indicates that an Ultra Beast will appear. However, we don't know which one will make its entrance.

Ultra Beasts like Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree can also return to 5-star raids. Since they are recent features, other beasts have a higher chance of returning. Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, and Guzzlord could also take over the Pokemon GO Gym.

However, these species returning to the game will have no significant value, but fans have high hopes from the teaser. Having said that, the remaining Ultra Beasts that have yet to debut in the game are Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon.

4) GO Battle League

GO Battle League (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO regularly updates the GO Battle League skirmish setup. Niantic has been changing the rules and regulations governing the fights of this PvP engagement. The same pattern can be repeated, and we might see changes being made in the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.

Talking about the World of Wonders teaser video, many Kanto region Pokemon like Butterfree, Pidgeot, and Dragonite were also revealed in it. Although this is merely speculation, the developer might bring back a GO Battle League format called Kanto Cup.

If that happens, Pokemon discovered in Kanto will be available to join the battle. The said format is quite similar to the Ultra League and Hisui Cup: Great League Edition of the Timeless Travels season.

5) March Community Day

As of writing, we don't have solid information on the Pokemon that will be featured in March Community Day. We will update this section soon.

