Pokemon GO Pinsir: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Learning the best moveset and counters for Pokemon GO Pinsir will help gain an advantage in PvP and PvE battles. This critter isn't as powerful as Legendary or Mythical Pokemon but can dominate many entities in fights. The mobile game offers various options to test the power of Pinsir, such as Raids and GO Battle League. So, in which format can this Gen 1 critter perform the best?

With the ideal moveset for the Stag Beetle Pokemon, can it secure wins and overcome threats? This article will examine all those possibilities and offer readers analyzed information about Pinsir’s performance in Pokemon GO.

Best moveset for Pinsir in Pokemon GO

Pinsir as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

The right attacks for Pinsir in Pokemon GO differ depending on the battle format you put it in. So, select attacks carefully.

Pinsir's best moveset for PvP:

Fast Attack : Fury Cutter

: Fury Cutter Charged Attacks: Close Combat and X-Scissor

Pinsir’s best moveset for PvE

Fast Attack : Bug Bite

: Bug Bite Charged Attack: X-Scissor

Is Pinsir good in PvP and PvE?

Is Pinsir good in Niantic's mobile game? (Image via TPC)

To decide whether Pinsir is good in Pokemon GO, know which battle format and Pokemon you will face. The Pokemon has an impressive Combat Power (CP) of 3345 and an attack-centric stat spread. However, its typing, moves, and battle capabilities play a role in determining its worth.

Pinsir can be teamed up with potential mates to compete in the GO Battle League. However, according to PvPoke, its rankings are as follows:

Great League: #526

Ultra League: #411

Master League: 257

Despite forming a great unit, Pinsir is not good in the PvP format of Pokemon GO. But you can at least deal considerable damage in the PvP battles with Bug Bite and X-Scissor. It inflicts 14.50 damage per second (TDO) and has 352.75 total damage output (TDO). Moreover, it can benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

You can even Mega evolve Pinsir into Mega Pinsir, which will dramatically boost its overall power and make it a formidable force. This evolution gets a secondary typing called Flying to Mega Pinsir, enhancing its utility.

All moves of Pinsir

Pinsir is a Bug-type Pokemon that can access the following Fast and Charged Moves:

Fast Attacks : Fury Cutter, Bug Bite, and Rock Smash

: Fury Cutter, Bug Bite, and Rock Smash Charged Attacks: Vise Grip, Submission, X-Scissor, Close Combat, and Superpower

Counters for Pinsir in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Talonflame, Bastiodon, Registeel, Pelipper, Feraligatr, Carbink, Dewgong, and Annihilape

Ultra League counters: Cobalion, Skeledirge, Walrein, Toxicroak, Tapu Fini, Gliscor, Poliwrath, and Pidgeot

PvE counters: Hisuian Braviary, Terrakion, Honchkrow, Zapdos, Ceruledge, Victini, Emboar, Entier, and Charizard

You can get Pinsir by winning 3-star raids during the Bug Out 2024 event of the World of Wonders season.