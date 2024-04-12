You can solo defeat Pinsir in Pokemon GO’s 3-star raids if you have the right set of counters in your raid party. This boss won't be a formidable opponent but it is no pushover either. You can find this monster in raids during the Bug Out event in Pokemon GO. If you're lucky, you can get a Shiny Pinsir from the raids.

In this article, we will cover everything you need to know to solo defeat Pinsir in Pokemon GO’s 3-star raids, including some of the best counters.

Can you solo defeat Pinsir in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids?

Pinsir in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pinsir is a Bug-type Pokemon. Thus, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire (160% increased damage)

Flying (160% increased damage)

Rock (160% increased damage)

This beetle-like Pokemon is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

If you want to solo defeat Pinsir in Pokemon GO, refrain from taking monsters that belong to these elemental typings to Pinsir raids.

As a 3-star Bug-type Raid boss, Pinsir has decent stats with 238 Attack and 182 Defense. It has access to a diverse set of moves like Razor Leaf, Bite, Solar Beam, Energy Ball, and Body Slam.

Fortunately, this monster has no moves that enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). So, it won’t be able to do much damage when it attacks your Pokemon in the raid. Thus, you can solo defeat Pinsir in Pokemon GO fairly easily.

How to solo defeat Pinsir in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Expand Tweet

To solo defeat Pinsir in Pokemon GO, you must have maxed-out or high-level Fire-, Flying-, and Rock-type Pokemon in your raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Pinsir:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move.

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move.

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move.

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move.

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move.

Diancie with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move.

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move.

Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move.

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move.

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move.

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move.

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move.

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move.

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move.

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move.

Chandelure with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move.

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move.

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move.

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move.

As a 3-star Raid Boss, Pinsir will come with an underwhelming Combat Power (CP) stat of 21,306. Since it has no STAB moves in its move pool, you won't face many issues against this Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. With powerful counters like Rayquaza and Charizard Blaziken, you can easily solo defeat Pinsir in Pokemon GO.

Even though there are no STAB moves in its arsenal, beware of the Charged moves as they can do a lot of damage. Dodging attacks coming from any Raid Boss is of primary importance. So, make sure you learn when it is about to hit your monsters with a Charged move and time your dodges accordingly.

