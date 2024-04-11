You can solo defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids if you have the right set of counters in your raid party. Just because Beedrill is a three-star raid boss, it is no pushover. Quite contrary to common notions about three-star raid bosses being feeble, Beedril has the potential to sweep your front line of attackers if you are not prepared for the raid.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to solo defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids, including some of the best counters for this raid boss.

Can you solo defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids?

Mega Beedrill in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beedrill is a dual Bug- and Poison-type Pokemon. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire (160% increased damage)

Flying (160% increased damage)

Psychic (160% increased damage)

Rock (160% increased damage)

Pokemon like Charizard, Blaziken, Moltres, Pidgeot, and others that have one of the aforementioned elemental typings will be very useful to solo defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO.

This bee-like beast, thanks to its dual elemental typing of Bug and Poison, is strong against the following types of monsters:

Fighting

Grass

Bug

Fairy

Poison

As a 3-star Bug- and Poison-type Raid boss, Beedrill has decent stats with an attack stat of 169 and a defense stat of 130. It has access to a diverse set of moves like Bug Bite, Poison Jab, Infestation, Aerial Ace, Drill Run, Sludge Bomb, X-Scissor, and Fell Stinger.

Beedrill does have an amazing set of moves but it lacks the stats to be a formidable raid boss. Hence, with strong counters that deal super effective damage, you can solo defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO without running into issues.

How to solo defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Expand Tweet

For this Bug- and Poison-type raid boss, you must have maxed-out or high-level Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Rock-type Pokemon in your active raid party. Here are some recommended counters against this Beedrill:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Mega Alakazam with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Beedrill will come with an underwhelming Combat Power (CP) stat of 27,136. Since some of these counters are easy to level up, have a strong line of attackers with monsters like Charizard, Blaziken, Pidgeot, and more to solo defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO.

It is important to avoid getting hit by the Charged moves coming from Beedrill during the raid. So, dodging the boss’ attacks while retaliating with your own is a skill you need to master.

If you follow our guide to the tee, you can solo defeat Beedrill in Pokemon GO without breaking a sweat.

